The culture has been in place from the beginning.
From 2014, the first year of its merger, through ‘17, the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team was among the best in the Big 30, going 32-8 with four straight trips to the Section 6 Class D championship game, including a title in 2015.
A year ago, the Titans suffered their first losing regular season (3-4) and non-playoff campaign, but still managed to finish above .500 by winning the Chuck Funke Memorial Bowl Class C championship. It was an indication of just how high the standard is at F/E that a 5-4 record could be considered a “down” year.
That, however, is the bar that was set in those initial seasons under the Titans moniker. And that’s level they’ve seemingly returned to this fall.
Just past the halfway point, F/E has reclaimed its place near the top of the Big 30 mantle.
The Titans are 4-0, one of the Big 30’s two remaining unbeatens, alongside 5-0 Coudersport. They own a decisive triumph over defending Class D state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama. And they’re not just beating teams, they’re handling them with relative ease, winning by an average margin of 32-8.
A key part of that resurgence is experience; F/E returned 11 starters from a team that took some lumps last year, including Logan Frank, who has blossomed in his second year as the starting quarterback.
The other primary ingredient? A defense that has allowed just a single touchdown in each of its four contests.
“IT STARTS with defense,” said coach Jason Marsh, an assistant during two of those runs to New Era Field (in 2016 and ‘17) who is now overseeing F/E’s success from the head position. “Our defense has played tremendous all season. They’re giving us great field position, they’re giving us the ball back when we need it. They’re not letting people in the end zone.
“They’re really playing well for us, and that’s a huge part of what we’re doing.”
F/E has been at the forefront of what has been a bounce-back year for teams on the New York side of the Big 30 border.
The Titans checked in at No. 6 in this week’s WGRZ.com Western New York Small School poll while Pioneer, whose only loss came last Friday to defending Section 6 Class B titleist Cheektowaga, sits at No. 8.
Through four weeks, eight of 11 New York squads still have a .500 record or better. That’s a far cry from just last fall, when only four teams could make that claim. As such, all eight remain in playoff contention, including those that would be part of a larger eight-team field: Allegany-Limestone (2-2), Bolivar-Richburg (2-2), Olean High (2-2), Portville (3-1) and Pioneer (3-1).
By comparison, only three NY squads made any kind of sectional playoff in 2018: Olean, Pioneer and Randolph.
GIVEN ALL it had back, and the metaphorical storm it weathered last year — the Titans lost starting running back Jake Peters in Week 1 after having just made the jump from Class D to C — F/E, now a year older, believed its prospects were high for 2019.
But is Marsh’s team even exceeding expectations heading into the final month of the season?
“I think it’s right about where we thought we could be,” he said. “Obviously, the C/S/P win (in which the Titans ended the Wolfpack’s 15-game win streak) was huge for us. That’s a game we knew would be up in the air. I think we had the ability to be where we’re at, and I think we’re meeting our expectations.”
The Titans will meet Bolivar-Richburg an interesting intersectional matchup this weekend before closing with consecutive road games against the teams currently at the bottom of the Class D standings — Salamanca (1-1) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2).
The remaining New York playoff contenders, meanwhile, all have league matchups that will go a long way toward determining where each will stand at the end of the month, highlighted by Friday night’s Section 6 Class C South showdown between Portville and Allegany-Limestone.
A New Era mainstay just a couple of years ago, F/E has its sights set on a return, and possibly even more, this time around.
“We’d love to win a state championship,” Marsh said. “We know it’s a huge task, but that’s a goal of our team. We know we’ve got to get to the Stadium, we’ve got to get out of the section in order to do that. That’s a tough task, as well.
“We’re taking it one week at a time, and we’re going to see where this thing goes. I know that kind of sounds like a cliche, but that’s kind of where we’re at. We know the steps that have to be taken in order to get to where we want to go. We’re just hoping that each week, we stay healthy and we keep performing the way we have been.”