ALLEGANY — There, undoubtedly, have been shimmers of success in recent years.
The Allegany-Limestone football team made the Section 6 playoffs in three straight campaigns from 2015 to 2017. It came within two scores of the Class C championship game in 2016. It was one win from a second-place league finish just two seasons ago.
Those shimmers, however, have been just that … wavering.
In the last four years, the Gators have forged a combined record of 11-22. Their regular season win total has dipped from four in 2015, to two, two and one. Last fall, after expecting to take a step forward, they actually fell backward, going 1-6 (2-6 with a matchup game victory), with all but one loss coming by 11 points or more.
The hope for new coach Tom Callen? To bring the A-L program back above mediocrity.
Callen, a star player at Salamanca in the mid-’90s and three-year A-L aide, replaces Paul Furlong, now an assistant with the Warriors, who went 23-43 across eight seasons with the Gators. As a youth coach, he guided Allegany to a midget league title with many of his current seniors in 2015.
With that crop once again at the top of their age group, Callen believes the Gators are poised for the breakthrough for which they’ve been waiting.
The primary reason for that optimism? Experience.
“IT’S BEEN a long time since we’ve had this many upperclassmen, this many seniors on a team,” said Callen, who welcomes back 18 letterwinners, including nine starters, and 16 seniors from last year. “It’s difficult to be a first-year varsity player — and that’s what a lot of our juniors were — getting thrown into the fire, trying to hang with experienced teams.
“We had a lot of good teams in our league last year, and it showed in the third and fourth quarter; our kids got beat down, and that’s when your senior leadership comes in. We had senior leaders, we just didn’t have enough. This year, I’ve seen kids grow and take on a leadership role, and I think a lot of that is attributed to being a year older, having a year under their belt.”
A-L returns many of the players who took those lumps, including quarterback Tom Callen, wide receiver Ben Giardini, a first-team Class C South all-star, and running back Logan Klice (second team) and stalwart linemen Connor Walsh (second team), John Giardini and Griffin Klice.
And, already, its prospects seem more encouraging.
Snakebitten by injuries in recent years — another factor to a dwindling win count — the Gators were hampered again last fall, losing Callen to a broken wrist on just the second series of the season. After going 0-4 in his absence, however, they finished strong with the coach’s son under center, going 2-2 with blowout victories over Cattaraugus-Little Valley (42-14) and Royalton-Hartland (42-14, in a Section 6 matchup game).
Healthy, at the moment, and a year older, A-L is hoping to carry that momentum into 2019.
“I THINK we’ve finally got a solid group of veterans that have a lot of snaps under their belt,” Callen said. “This year, we’re going to be balanced, we’ve got a lot of options. We’ve got a lot of experience, we can throw the ball, we can run the ball. I think we’re going to have a good, balanced attack.”
The Gators also figure to benefit from a continuity standpoint. Callen has coached many of the upperclassmen for the last four years, first as a midget coach, then as an assistant under Furlong.
“It’s extremely beneficial,” Callen said, “because a lot of the terminology I’m installing now, they’re already familiar with it … so they’re not coming in glossy-eyed and wondering what I’m talking about. Ninety percent of the kids I know personally from when I coached them at 14.
“We’ve (also) had a couple kids come back that had given up on football. That’s always nice to see, especially at a school where the program can be hurting for numbers.”
A-L WILL once again have its work cut out for it in the ever-changing, but challenging Class C South.
In addition to traditional league powers Southwestern, whom the Gators hung tough with last fall in a 21-14 loss, and Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Callen’s team will see an improved Portville, plus Fredonia, last year’s No. 2 seed in the Class B playoffs, which replaces Randolph, back down to Class D now that it’s no longer combined with Frewsburg.
Its only non-league contest comes at an always-tough Franklinville/Ellicottville, in its season opener.
“It’s tough,” said Callen, whose squad was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team division in WGRZ-TV’s Dick Gallagher’s annual Section 6 summer forecast. “Fredonia dropped down, so that just adds another really good team to the path.
“The teams that win the offseason are going to come out on top, so it’s whoever puts the work in. The X’s and O’s will play out, but whoever’s lifting and running the most, I think you’ll see the difference on the field.”
The Gators, in search of their first winning season since 2012, still have plenty to prove heading into Callen’s debut campaign.
The offense will be expected to turn its experience into results. The defense will need to improve after allowing 31 points per game last season. The head coach believes this is the season in which those two areas will come together.
“I expect nothing less from these boys,” said Callen, when asked if his group could compete for a Class C South title. “Anything less than a winning season is a failure on my part as a coach. We’re going to be tough; I think we’re going to be improved.”
Of his opportunity to lead the turnaround effort, he added: “I’m definitely excited. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. They’re all hard workers, they’re just good football-playing kids.
“When (the job) opened up, with this group of kids, it’s perfect to go out with them when they’re at the top of their age group again. I hope it’ll be a really special season that these boys will never forget.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Ben Giardini, senior, 5-11, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Connor Walsh, junior, 6-0, 210, guard/linebacker
Dan Stayer, senior, 5-10, 200, full back/defensive end/linebacker
Griffin Klice, senior, 5-9, 190, center/defensive tackle
Jayden Gustafson, junior, 6-0, 175, wide receiver/defensive back
John Giardini, senior, 6-0, 215, guard/defensive end
Kyle Herbert, senior, 5-9, 180, running back/linebacker
Logan Klice, senior, 5-9, 170, running back/defensive back
Thomas Callen, senior, 6-0, 175, quarterback/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Alan Wildfire, senior, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Brad Wynn, senior, 5-9, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Chad Carlson, senior, 6-4, 195, tight end/defensive end/linebacker
David Parris, senior, 5-10, 170, tackle/defensive end
Dylan Booker, senior, 5-5, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Dylan George, senior, 6-2, 275, tackle both ways
Kyle Colburn, senior, 6-0, 175, tight end/defensive end/linebacker
Ryan Kellogg, senior, 6-0, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Sean Minnick, junior, 5-9, 225, tackle both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks
: Callen
Running Backs
: Stayer, Herbert, Klice
Ends/Receivers
: Wildfire, B. Giardini, Wynn, Brayden Parsons (jr., 5-10, 150), Carlson, Booker, Jack Quattrone (so., 5-9, 160), Gustafson, Colburn, Matt Giardini (so., 5-9, 165), Kellogg
Guards/Tackles
: Walsh, Parris, George, J. Giardini, Sam Giardini (sr., 6-4, 295), Minnick
Centers
: G. Klice, Brendan Stoetzer (jr., 5-9, 150)
DefenseEnds
: Carlson, Stayer, J. Giardini, Stoetzer
Guards/Tackles
: Parris, George, G. Klice, S. Giardini, Minnick
Linebackers
: Walsh, Quattrone, Colburn, Herbert, M. Giardini
Defensive Backs
: Wildfire, B. Giardini, Wynn, Parsons, Booker, Gustafson, L. Klice, Kellogg, Callen
THE SCHEDULE:
September
6 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m. 13 — Fredonia, 7 p.m. 20 — at Southwestern, 7 p.m. 27 — at Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m.
October
4 — Portville, 7 p.m. 11 — at Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, 7 p.m. 18 — Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 7 p.m.
