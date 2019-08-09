COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The 2018 campaign was one to remember for the Coudersport football team.
The Falcons, in their second year under coach Tom Storey, raced to a 4-1 record to open the year before dropping three of their next four games. Sitting at a crossroads with a 5-4 record entering their final regular-season game, Coudy answered the call and ended its regular season with a resounding 52-7 victory at Redbank Valley to recapture some momentum before the District 9 playoffs.
That momentum proved vital as Coudersport knocked off Clarion-Limestone in the first round, 22-12, to avenge a Week 3, 34-22 loss to the Lions earlier in the year.
Then, in the District 9 Class A championship, the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Smethport 44-7 to earn a spot in the PIAA state playoffs.
Coudy figures to be in the running for another District 9 championship this fall, but Storey and his charges know it’s going to be a process, and that a few questions need answered.
“The biggest thing is it’s a new season, so we’ll have to go game by game,” Storey said.
Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Falcons is how to replace standout running back Stephen Kelly. As a senior, Kelly rushed for 1,782 of Coudy’s 3,303 yards on the ground in 2018.
In addition to Kelly’s graduation, Coudy is tasked with replacing three starters from last year’s offensive line — Elijah Ayers, Wyatte Osborne and Preston Cobb.
“It’s up to the team to fill those spots and live up to the path set forth by last year’s team,” Storey said. “Our boys are up for that challenge.”
The backfield certainly does still feature plenty of experienced players. Seniors Travis Gleason, Kolby VanWhy, Tom Wilson and Jacob Pitcher all return to the position, as does junior Brandt Kightlinger.
VanWhy led the returners in rushing a year ago with 284 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries. Wilson added 180 yards and three scores on 20 carries.
With so many options to tote the ball, Storey says to expect a by-committee approach.
“We have guys that can step in and do what we need to do,” the coach remarked. “It will be a process instead of one guy alone. We’ll get everybody running, and it will be awesome to do it that way.”
Also returning is junior quarterback Hayden Keck, who was Coudersport’s starter a year ago and also saw playing time as a freshman. In 2018, Keck passed for 709 yards and eight touchdowns, while throwing just three interceptions. He added 565 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 115 carries last year — each second-most on the team behind Kelly.
In front of Keck, junior linemen Cale Ayers and Brandon Goss will be tasked with leading a younger blocking unit. Three of Keck’s targets at wideout, Dillon Keglovits, John Minor and Dan Frame, are back for their senior seasons, as well. Minor led the team in receiving last year with 11 receptions, 367 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, the Falcons return plenty of experience at just about every position.
“The defense will be pretty solid this year,” Storey said. “The guys we lost, those positions are pretty well filled.”
The experience particularly shows in the defensive backfield.
Frame, Minor and Pitcher all return at the corner position, and Keglovits is back at free safety this year. Minor led the ball-hawking secondary with four interceptions a year ago, while Pitcher and Keglovits each had two and Frame one.
The defensive front also returns key players from a year ago. Defensive end Travis Gleason is back after recording the third-most tackles on the team last year with 55, and the most tackles for loss with 12. Gleason also led the Falcons with 11 sacks last season.
Also back at defensive tackles are Ayers (17 tackles, five sacks) and Goss (10 tackles, one sack). At the other defensive end, Brandt Kightlinger returns after a sophomore campaign that saw him rack up 54 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks.
The linebacking unit returns Keck and VanWhy to its charges. Keck logged 61 total tackles last season, 26 of which were solo and 3 1/2 sacks. VanWhy, meanwhile, recorded 21 solo tackles as part of 43 total and two sacks.
Put all that returning defensive production together, and you have a unit that Storey feels can keep the Falcons competitive across District 9, even if the offense might have struggles.
“This defense can keep us in games, but I think the offense will still be solid, too,” he said. “The big thing is what the returners learned (last year). They know what they need to do, and how they need to play to be successful. They just have to do it this year.”
Coudersport’s quest for a District 9 championship repeat begins against Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley. With the shakeup that resulted in the current format, Storey expects a battle each week.
“The results, I believe, show the parity that was established with the new league, and anyone can win on Friday night,” he said. “I completely expect the same for season two of the District 9 Small School season.”
Assistant coaches for Coudersport in 2019 are Dan Counts, Ron Bardo, J.R. Page and Mike Russell.
THE RETURNING starters:
Travis Gleason, senior, 6-2, 195, running back/defensive end
Kolby VanWhy, senior, 6-1, 185, running back/linebacker
Tom Wilson, senior, 5-10, 174, running back/linebacker
Jacob Pitcher, senior, 5-9, 155, running back/defensive back
Dan Frame, senior, 6-0, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Dillon Keglovits, senior, 6-2, 175, wide receiver/safety
John Minor, senior, 6-1, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Hayden Keck, junior, 5-10, 170, quarterback/linebacker
Cale Ayers, junior, 6-0, 215, offensive lineman/defensive tackle
Brandon Goss, junior, 6-1, 275, offensive lineman/defensive tackle
Brandt Kightlinger, junior, 6-0, 165, running back/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Logan Rogers, senior, 5-7, 173, offensive lineman/linebacker
Dalton Keglovits, junior, 6-0, 160, quarterback/safety
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks
: Keck, Da. Keglovits, Konner Moore (so., 5-8, 135), Xander Brown (fr., 5-7, 132)
Running Backs
: Gleason, VanWhy, Wilson, Pitcher, Kightlinger, Taylor Heverly (sr., 5-6, 160), Dylan Kelly (so., 5-9, 150), Logan Ruter (so., 5-7, 158), Ayden Cole (fr., 5-6, 143), Steve Clingan (so., 5-7, 130), James Culvey (fr., 5-7, 130), Wyatt Daisley (fr., 5-2, 130), Blake Desegiurant (fr., 5-2, 120)
Ends/Receivers
: Frame, Di. Keglovits, Minor, Matt Daniels (sr., 6-2, 175), Zachary Phelps (so., 5-7, 120), Sage Strotman (so., 5-8, 165)
Guards/Tackles
: Ayers, Goss, Rogers, Kaden Blaniar (so., 5-7, 210), Matt Fleniken (so., 5-7, 188), Dylan Hajzus (so., 5-8, 190), Cooper Rossman (fr., 6-3, 230), Tyler Cobb (sr., 6-2, 326)
Centers
: Allen Williams (so., 5-9, 180)
Kickers
: Da. Keglovits
DefenseEnds
: Gleason, Kightlinger, Daniels, Strotman, Clingan
Guards/Tackles
: Cobb, Rogers, Ayers, Goss, Blaniar, Fleniken, Rossman
Linebackers
: Heverly, VanWhy, Wilson, Keck, Hajzus, Moore, Ruter, Williams, Cole, Culvey, Daisley, Desegiurant
Defensive Backs
: Frame, Di. Keglovits, Minor, Pitcher, Da. Keglovits, Kelly, Phelps, Brown
THE SCHEDULE:
August
23 — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7 p.m. 30 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
September
7 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m. 20 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 27 — at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
October
4 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 12 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 18 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 25 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Portville