LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Fair exhibitors are bringing their cows, pigs, poultry, goats, rabbits, vegetables, flowers, photographs and other exhibits to the fairgrounds today in anticipation of Monday’s opening.
On Saturday, horses were brought in to ease congestion today. Some concessions and a few rides were also set up. More of that will occur today.
John Charlesworth, president of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society which owns the fairgrounds and runs the County Fair, said everything will be ready to go on Monday.
After flooding in Little Valley for the Freedom Daze on July 4, Charlesworth is hoping for a stretch of good weather this next week.
The 177th annual County Fair kicks off at 9 a.m. with a Western Horse Show and the Poultry Show in the Mary E. Dunbar 4-H Building.
By that time, young livestock and other exhibitors will have been up for hours already, cleaning and feeding their animals and getting them fair-ready.
Don’t miss Saturday’s Market Class Animal Auction at 1 p.m. in the dairy and livestock arenas.
The sale will consist of quality market-ready beef and dairy steers, goats, lambs, hogs, chickens, and turkeys all raised locally by 4-H members right here in Cattaraugus County. There are nearly 250 sale lots raised and exhibited by over 150 4-H youth.
If you are interested in purchasing an animal, contact Abby Luzier, 4-H Youth Development educator, by phone at 699-2377 ext. 130 or (585) 369-4044 or by email at ajl387@cornell.edu.
The goat show starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Junior Department and Open Class Livestock Arena.
To allow for set-up and ride inspections, the Powers & Thomas Amusement Co. midway rides will open at 4 p.m. On subsequent days, the midway opens at 1 p.m. The midway rides are included in the county fair’s pay one price admission of $12. Advance sale tickets are still available today online and at the Fair Office.
All County Fair tickets — including advance sale — can be purchased online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/13340.
Also on Monday, look for the Miniature Horse Show in the horse arena at 4 p.m.
The County Fair’s first of two demolition derbies will start at 7:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand. Admission is free. Tuesday night’s grandstand for the Western New York Pro-Stock Tractor Pull is also a free grandstand. The show starts at 7:30.
Wednesday and Thursday nights are country music concert nights Morgan Wallen performing at 8 o’clock Wednesday. Opening act is Hardy. Seats are $35 for the track, $30 for bleachers and $30 for the grandstand.
Multi-platinum hitmaker Josh Turner takes the stage on Thursday 7:30 p.m. Track seats are going for $40, bleachers, $35 and grandstand, $35.
On Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the Monster Mash Truck Rally roars in front of the grandstand. Also, exhibition ATV racing will be held in front of the grandstand both days.
There’s also plenty of daily entertainment on the grounds from Swifty Swine Racing Pigs to Blaszak Tiger Show, Lance Gifford Magician, Olde Indian River Lumberjacks, Horses, Horses, Horses and the Commerford Petting Zoo.
There are 15-20 different places to eat at the fairgrounds to satisfy everyone’s cravings.
Sunday night’s closing demolition derby always fills the grandstand with family and friends of local demolition derby drivers starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $7.
Fireworks will close out the County Fair Sunday starting at 9:30 p.m.
The 177th County Fair schedule follows:
MONDAY
9 a.m. — Poultry Show — Exhibition & Fancy, Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building. 9 a.m. — Western Horse Show
10:30 a.m. — Goat Show — Junior Department and Open Class, Livestock Arena.
4 p.m. — Midway opens.
4:30 p.m. — Miniature Horse Show, Horse Ring.
7:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping, Horse Ring.
9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show, Dairy Arena.
9 a.m. — Swine Show, Livestock Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
4 p.m. — Horse Gaming Show, Horse Ring.
5 p.m. — Crusin’, Entertainment Pavilion.
5 p.m. — Rabbit/Cav Show, Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building.
7:30 p.m. — WNY Pro Stock Tractor Pull, Grandstand.
WEDNESDAY
Youth Day — 15 years and under $6 admission 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
9 a.m. — English Horse Show, Horse Ring.
9 a.m. — Junior Department Dairy Showmanship Show, Dairy Arena.
9 a.m. — Alpaca Show — Showmanship only, Livestock Arena.
Noon — Sheep Show, Livestock Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
8 p.m. — Morgan Wallen with special guest Hardy in concert, Grandstand.
THURSDAY
Senior Day — $6 admission for 62 years and over 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
9 a.m. — Rabbit/Cav Showmanship and Decathlon Contest, M.E.D. Building.
9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show, Dairy Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
5 p.m. — Dog Knowledge Show with Dog Obedience Show to follow.
7:30 p.m. — Josh Turner in concert, Grandstand.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Alpaca Show — Obstacle, Public Relations and Costume, Livestock Arena.
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show, Dairy Arena.
10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show, Horse Arena.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
1:30 p.m. — Champion Livestock Showman Contest, Livestock Arena.
4 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics, (Following Livestock Showman).
6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party, included with grandstand admission.
7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Truck Rally and ATV Races, Grandstand.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. — Open Class Dairy Show, Colored Breeds and Guernsey.
10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show.
Nonn — Monster Truck pit party, included with grandstand admission.
1 p.m. — Market Animal Sale, Dairy and Livestock Arenas.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
1:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally, Mini Monster Trucks and ATV Races, Grandstand.
6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull, Grandstand.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show.
1 p.m. — Midway opens.
2 p.m. — Awards presentation.
6 p.m. — Championship Demolition Derby, Grandstand.
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks.