OLEAN — The field exceeds 40 as the entry deadline heads into its final week for the 83nd annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
This year’s event is set for Bartlett Country Club from Aug. 7-11, starting with a medal round next Wednesday to bracket the field for match play.
Deadline is Monday at 2 p.m., and entry fee is $120 with the medal round and one of match-play guaranteed.
The tournament unofficially begins with Tuesday afternoon’s shootout of former champions while Wednesday’s medal round will be followed by a clambake on the Bartlett CC deck.
The medal qualifier will slot the field into a 32-man Championship with 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins next Thursday with Championship Flight losers slotted into a Consolation Flight.
On Friday, the Championship and Consolation flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to semifinals.
Semis in all flights are Saturday morning, Aug. 10, with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship which is 36.
Again this year, an over-60 consolation flight will be held for players that age who lose their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, are re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
Practice rounds can be played for $20.
Entrants should contact tournament director Chris Henzel (716-372-0150) or send their entries to him at 206 N. Fifth St., Olean, NY 14760 before Monday’s deadline. An entry form is available for printout at the tourney website, swnynwpa.com.