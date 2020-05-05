The 12th group — containing eight players — has been named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Pioneer’s Tyler Ely, Portville’s Dalton Tobola, Salamanca’s Kawliga Stahlman and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Sully Higgins.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Sheffield’s Caden Smead and Jacob Disshon, Kane’s Chris Stewart and Warren’s Alex Anderson.
Today’s eight selections make 80 players named to the Classic, 40 to each roster nearly completing the squads.
ELY WAS a 5-foot-10, 165-pound running back/cornerback who was the Panthers Team MVP and Offensive MVP on a team that went 10-1 his junior year, losing 14-7 to Cheektowaga in the Section 6 Class B final at New Era Field, and 7-2 last fall losing to WNY Maritime in the Class B semifinals.
As a sophomore he was named Jim Kelly Underclassman of the Week and as a junior he recorded a 99-yard touchdown, the longest in school history.
After graduation he will pursue a career in auto repair.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “playing in the Big 30 has always been a dream of mine.”
His favorite football memory was “setting the school’s all-time rushing TD record.”
Tobola was a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver/safety for a Portville squad that went 7-2 and made the Section 6 Class C playoff semifinals last fall.
He was named Athlete of the Month multiple times and claimed several basketball tournament MVP awards.
Tobola will attend Alfred University and major in heavy equipment operation.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m honored to have been selected to the Big 30 Game along with five other Portville players.”
His most exciting football memory was “finding out I was the No. 2 player in receiving yards in PCS history. “
Stahlman was a 6-2, 200-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who was the Warriors Most Improved Player in both football and wrestling.
He aspires to be a veterinarian or a vet tech assistant.
Of the Charities Classic he allowed, “I have watched the Big 30 Game for years and have dreamed of playing in the game.”
His favorite football memory was “getting heckled against Olean my junior year.”
Higgins was a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver/cornerback who received the Coaches Award as a senior and was tabbed Character Athlete of the Week.
He will enter the Army after the Charities Classic.
His favorite moment playing football was “a 55-yard touchdown reception against Ellicottville.”
SMEAD was a 6-foot-1, 140-pound wide receiver/cornerback who received the District 9 Football League’s Most Outstanding Athlete Award and the Wolverines’ Offensive Player of the Year citation. He was also selected to play in the Frank Varischetti Football game postponed to a week after the Charities Classic.
As a wrestler, he was named Most Outstanding Freshman after being named the Junior High Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Smead has yet to choose a college.
His favorite moment playing football was “the game I scored three touchdowns against Cameron County.”
Disshon was a 5-6, 140-pound wide receiver/safety who was a two-time Sheffield Player of the Year and twice made the Allegheny Mountain League All-Star team
He has yet to choose a college.
Disshon’s favorite football memory was “our first win of the season. “
Stewart was a 5-10, 200-pound guard/linebacker for a 6-5 Kane team that made the second round of the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
He plans to attend a technical college and become an electrician.
His favorite moment playing football was “beating Ridgway (25-21) and making it to the playoffs in the new D-9 league.”
Anderson was a 5-11, 160-pound wide receiver/cornerback and team captain who holds the Dragons’ record for longest receiving touchdown, a 95-yarder. He was named Warren’s Most Dedicated Football Player and, the last three years, won the award for most weight bench-pressed over body weight.
His favorite memory playing football was “being part of the ‘Miracle at Meadville as a junior’.”