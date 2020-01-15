ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team didn’t score a point in the second quarter.
It went an ice-cold 4-for-34 from the field in the first half.
No matter. It had a different basket to shoot at over the final two quarters.
Leif Jimerson had an all-around effort of 19 points, five assists and six steals and Ellicottville shook off a forgettable first stanza to beat Forestville, 44-41, in a CCAA East II matchup on Tuesday night.
Wyatt Chudy added 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-1, 3-0), who rallied from a 21-9 halftime deficit to make it close heading into the fourth. Still trailing by three with 1:30 to go, Jimerson got a steal and a layup to bring Ellicottville to within one and made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining. Forestville missed the potential tying halfcourt heave at the buzzer.
One game after setting a season high in points, the Eagles won despite being held to a season low.
“I just told them at halftime, the good news is that we get to shoot on a different hoop in the second half,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann recalled with a laugh. “But they fought, they were resilient, they didn’t get down on themselves. We kept playing … we did the same things (as in the first half), it’s just we got some shots to fall.”
Gavin Christian scored 28 of the 41 points for the Hornets.
CCAA EAST I
Salamanca 84, Falconer 32
FALCONER — Aaron George led four double-digit scorers with 18 points and eight assists and Salamanca eclipsed 80 points for the second time this year.
Jarod White had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lucus Brown posted 17 points and Lucas McKenna chipped in 13 points for the Warriors (8-3, 2-1).
Nick Erickson led Falconer (2-10) with 15 points.
Randolph 84, Portville 33
PORTVILLE — Tyler Hind (5 rebounds) poured in 26 points and Gabe McCoy registered 21 points and eight rebounds to power Randolph.
Jaiden Huntington added 18 points for the Cardinals, who drained an impressive 16 3-pointers, including seven from Hind and six from Huntington. Kaleb Steward pulled down eight rebounds for Randolph (8-1, 2-0).
Dalton Tobola scored a team-best 19 points for Portville (4-5, 0-3).
Franklinville 60, Cattaraugus-LV 44
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank racked up 28 points and Logan Frank posted a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds to key Franklinville.
Kameron Ramadhan also had 11 points while Matt Peters added five assists and five steals for the Panthers (3-6, 2-1), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this year. Franklinville jumped out to a big first-quarter lead, but needed a 24-14 final quarter to pull back away.
“Our shots were not dropping at all. They were forcing turnovers on us and made a great run in the second quarter,” Franklinville coach Scott Schenk said. “Then we just poured it on in the fourth quarter.”
Josh Halterman tallied 15 points for the Timberwolves (3-9).
CCAA WEST I
Olean 82, Dunkirk 28
DUNKIRK — Olean’s previous six wins had come by an average of seven points, with three of those coming by a single possession.
On Tuesday, it left no doubt.
Covi James registered 16 points, seven assists and six steals and Olean jumped out to a 27-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Jason Brooks totaled 17 points and five assists while Kamdyn McClain (4 3-pointers) and Dan Klein contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Huskies (7-5, 2-2).
“To finally take a game in the first half, take a big a lead and continue to expand it felt really good,” said OHS coach Tim Kolasinski, whose team drilled 12 3-pointers. “To get a lot of guys a lot of playing time, I think it was really good for the team.
Dunkirk fell to 4-8.
Allegany-Limestone 51, Southwestern 30
JAMESTOWN — Gus Napoleon drained six 3-pointers en route to 20 points and Allegany-Limestone used a 20-2 final quarter to storm to its fifth-straight win.
Ben Giardini had 11 points, Jayden Gustafson chipped in eight rebounds and three assists and Tyler Curran handed out five assists for the Gators (9-2), who took a three-point lead into the final frame before turning it on.
“It’s kind of been the story all year,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “Our defense ignited the offense. We got going, got some stops, took a charge or two. We got some intensity and excitement going. We knocked down a couple jumpers and went from there. It got to 20 quick.”
Calvin Ricker had 12 points for Southwestern.
ECIC DIV. III
Lake Shore 57, Pioneer 44
YORKSHIRE — Colin Herzog collected 21 points and Keith White added 17 to key Lake Shore (5-4).
Pioneer fell to 2-8.
NON-LEAGUE
Rochester Rapids 74, New Life Christian 72
OLEAN — Timothy Hutter had a monster game of 27 points and 20 rebounds and Gabe Lucena (5 assists) pumped in 30 points, but New Life fell just short.
Judah Ampiah-Kwofi added 10 points and 13 rebounds for New Life (9-2), whose two losses have come to Rochester.
“It was a tough physical game, especially after our tough game on Monday against Walsh (a 44-38 win),” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “We had a chance to win at the end. Gabe drove the court in the final seven seconds and just missed a layup. They are a good team and hopefully we meet again down the road during playoffs.”
John Bushen and Tim O’Hare both had 24 points for Rochester.