ST. MARYS, Pa. — The 2019 football season will certainly be an uphill battle for the Elk County Catholic Crusaders.
A year removed from a 7-3 overall record, winning the District 9 Small Schools South Division and making the District playoffs, the Crusaders’ roster features just 19 players — a steep decline from last year’s 30.
The biggest factor in that dropoff is graduating 10 players from last year’s roster while bringing in just two freshmen.
Given the lack of numbers, seventh-year ECC head coach Tony Gerg says staying injury-free is of the utmost importance.
“Obviously, right off the bat, we’ll have to stay healthy and keep these kids focused,” Gerg said. “And what we lack in size and numbers, we’ll have to make up for in tenacity. It’s a good group of kids, and they’re working hard and doing the best they can with these numbers.”
Gerg also says conditioning will be at a premium, and in-game adjustments will potentially have to be made.
“(Conditioning) is crucial. We’re trying to get these kids whipped into shape,” he said. “As far as how to adjust to (the numbers) in game, who knows? In the past when our numbers were like this, we slowed the game down.”
Slowing the game down will necessitate a solid ground game. The good news for Gerg and ECC is that running back Stephen Bobby is back for his senior season after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark last year.
Bobby figures to play an important role in this year’s offense, but he was quick to credit his teammates for his impressive 2018 campaign at District 9 Media Day.
“I wouldn’t have done what I did last year without my teammates. I just had support from everybody, and the other players that were blocking supported me the whole way,” Bobby said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
Two of those players return along the line — tackle Jared Emmert and tight end Leo Gregory.
Quarterback Mason McAllister returns for his junior season, as well, and is the clear cut man under center, according to Gerg.
“Mason is the guy. He started for us last year, and has done some 7-on-7s, and I’m very impressed with where he came from,” Gerg said. “One of the most rewarding things as a coach is to see kids mature, and he’s certainly done that. He knows he has to lead, and he’s expecting to do so.”
Wide receiver Jon Wittman Jr. will join Gregory as the returning targets for McAllister.
Gerg anticipates getting the ball to different playmakers in order to facilitate his team’s offense.
“We’re going to try and spread the ball around. We have some skill players with some speed,” he said. “When you spread it, it opens things for everybody.”
On the defensive side, the Crusaders feature five returning starters in their 3-5-3 defense — two in the backfield, two along the line and one in the linebacking corps.
Defensive backs Wittman and Nick Crisp return from last season, and linebacker Bryan Schatz will be the lone returner in the middle.
Up front, Gregory is back at defensive end, while Emmert returns at defensive tackle. Raivis Bobby and Anthony Gerg are also returning along the defensive front after lettering a season go.
“I feel like our defensive group will be fantastic. We have a lot of defensive starters coming back and others that can fill their roles very well,” Anthony Gerg said. “We have a lot of potential to be good. We’re very smart on that side of the ball, and the 3-5 defense is versatile. It’s worked for us for a while now.”
Even with the low numbers, hopes remain high at ECC. The Crusaders boasted a 7-2 regular season record last year — good for the D9 Small School South Division Crown. But a 26-0 loss to Curwensville in the first round of the D9 Class 1A playoffs brought that season to an abrupt end.
That finish is still on the minds of the Crusaders, according to Coach Gerg.
“We got hit hard the first game of the playoffs, but that’s what it is when you have a good rivalry,” Gerg said of the Curwensville game. “We’re looking forward to it again this year. We want to get them back. That loss was rough on us, but it provides some extra motivation.”
The Crusaders will get their much anticipated rematch immediately, as the ECC season kicks off with an Aug. 23 date with Curwensville.
Beyond that game, though, Coach Gerg says the District schedule as a whole is challenging, which made for high interest and excitement.
“It’s unpredictable,” he said. “There were a lot of games throughout the season where you didn’t know which way things would go, and that unpredictability created a lot of excitement.”
Assisting Gerg this year are: Bill Crisp, Eric Weisner, Jesse Shirey and Ray Benjamin.
THE RETURNING starters:
Jon Wittman Jr., senior, 6-0, 170, running back/defensive back
Mason McAllister, junior, 6-4, 175, quarterback
Stephen Bobby, junior, 5-10, 180, running back/defensive back
Bryan Schatz, junior, 6-0, 190, offensive line/linebacker
Leo Gregory, senior, 6-1, 200, tight end/defensive end
Jared Emmert, senior, 6-2, 300, offensive line/defensive tackle
Nick Crisp, junior, 5-5, 150, running back/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Sam Kaul, junior, 5-9, 150, running back/defensive back
Anthony Gerg, senior, 5-10, 140, offensive line/defensive line
Raivis Bobby, junior, 5-11, 180, running back/defensive line
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks
: McAllister
Running Backs
: S. Bobby, Wittman, Crisp, R. Bobby, Kaul, Trevor Ginther (so., 5-7, 150)
Ends/Receivers
: Schatz, Gregory, Isaac Dellaquilla (fr., 5-5, 120), Lane Dellaquilla (so., 5-3, 110)
Guards/Tackles
: Emmert, Schatz, Alex Smith (jr., 5-10, 200), Jake Parrish (so., 5-8, 160), Joe Tettis (fr., 5-10, 180), Dominic Zambonini (so., 5-10, 200)
Centers
: Mitchell Troha (jr., 5-6, 195), Wes Lion (so., 5-5, 200)
Kickers
: Gregory
Defense
Ends
: Gregory, Tettis, Parrish
Guards/Tackles
: Lion, Troha, Smith, Emmert, Zambonini, R. Bobby
Linebackers
: B. Schatz, Ryan Schatz (jr., 6-2, 125), S. Bobby, Gerg, Crisp
Defensive Backs
: McAllister, L. Dellaquilla, I. Dellaquilla, Ginther, Kaul
THE SCHEDULE:
August
23 — Curwensville, 7 p.m. 30 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
September
6 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m. 13 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 20 — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7 p.m. 27 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
October
12 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m. 18 — Keystone, 7 p.m. 25 — at Smethport, 7 p.m.
