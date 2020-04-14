The ninth group — this time containing eight players — has been named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Olean’s Nick Fratercangelo, Allegany-Limestone’s Tom Callen, Portville’s Julian Morales and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Jason Young.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Ridgway’s Paul Gresco and Jake Wickett, Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank and Warren’s Tony Batiste.
Today’s eight selections make 56 players named to the Classic, 28 to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus come game day.
FRATERCANGELO was a 5-foot-7, 180-pound fullback/linebacker who was a Big 30 All-Star as a senior and a four-time Section 6 Class B All-Star while being tabbed the B3 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. He was last season’s Olean High Football MVP and the school’s Defensive Player of the Year as both a sophomore and junior.
He has yet to choose a college but intends to play football and study physical therapy.
His favorite memory playing football was “the Hail Mary touchdown pass (78 yards from Railey Silvis to Gavin Kulp on the game’s final play) for the 2019 win playoff win against Newfane.”
Callen was a 6-foot, 170-pound quarterback/safety who earned a Big 30 Player of the Week citation, was his team’s offensive MVP and a Section 6 Class D All-Star on defense.
A high honor roll student, he will attend Alfred University and hopes to play football.
Callen’s favorite moment playing football was “winning the Super Bowl in eighth grade with my dad as coach.”
Morales was a 6-2, 190-pound center/defensive end who earned Section 6 Class C All-Star honors and was a two-time team captain for a Panthers’ squad that went 7-2 and made the playoff semifinals.
A member of the National Honor Society and Boys State plus being honored as a Student-Athlete he will attend St. Bonaventure, major in criminology and play rugby.
His best football memories were “beating four teams on their Homecomings and being known as the ‘Homecoming Busters’ as well as winning our first playoff game in 10 years.”
Young was a 6-4, 255-pound two-way tackle who received the Jason Denfrund Memorial Hog Award for being the best lineman on the team.
He has yet to choose a college but hopes to play football.
Young is honored to play in the Charities Classic “because my father played in and eventually coached in the game.”
GRESCO was a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback/defensive end who was both a Big 30 and District 9 All-Star for a team that went 11-2 the past two seasons, winning the District 9 Class AA title four straight years and advancing to the PIAA playoffs.
A member of the National and French Honor Societies, and also named Rotary Student of the Month, he will attend Penn State and major in chemical engineering
His most memorable times playing football were “winning four District 9 titles in a row.”
Wickett was a 5-7, 165-pound running back/safety who was a two-time Big 30 and District 9 All-Star and was picked as the Tri-County Player of the Year as a senior.
He will pursue a career as a diesel mechanic after graduation.
His favorite moment playing football was “winning those four District 9 championships.”
Sunafrank was a 5-11, 180-pound running back/outside linebacker who was a four-time letterwinner in both football and wrestling and was the Owls Defensive Player of the Year last fall.
He will attend West Virginia University and major in wildlife and fisheries science.
Sunafrank is honored to play in the Charities Classic as “my dad also played in the game and it has always been a goal of mine to participate.
His most memorable times in football were “being able to play from pee-wees to Senior Night with my QB, Caleb Nuzzo.”
Batiste was a 5-10, 190-pound two-way lineman. He has yet to choose a college but aspires to be a substation electrician.