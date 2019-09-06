OLEAN — The 2018-19 influenza vaccine was on average, about 47% effective in preventing people from getting the flu, but varied widely in effectiveness by age.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said this season’s vaccine formula has been tweaked a little and should be more effective to the strains of flu that are expected.
Health care providers already have supplies of the 2019-20 vaccine effective against both Influenza A and B strains and are giving vaccinations, Watkins said.
The county Health Department will begin its series of county-wide flu clinics Sept. 25 at the Limestone Community Center, 616 Main St., from 1-4 p.m.
While the effectiveness of the 2018-19 vaccine was higher than the previous year, it was most effective in ages 6 months-17 years-old (61%), Watkins said. The effectiveness dropped to 37% in ages 18-49, and dropped again to 24% for those over age 50.
“It wasn’t very effective if you were over age 50,” Watkins said at Wednesday’s county Board of Health meeting.
On the bright side, Watkins said, the flu season was “very moderate. We didn’t see a lot of flu or hospitalizations.” Still, some area residents had severe cases of influenza.
The peak of the 2018-19 flu season in New York State was between late January and late February, Watkins said. For Western New York, the peak came about a month later, nearer late March.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends influenza vaccinations as a first line of defense to prevent its spread.
The vaccine may have been better than the small sample of individuals in the age groups indicated.
Watkins presented a CDC document that showed the 2018-19 influenza vaccine prevented 7.1 million illnesses and 3.1 million medical visits, 109,000 hospitalizations and 8,000 deaths in the U.S.
“Vaccination can also reduce the severity of influenza-associated illnesses,” the document, “Interim Estimates of 2018-19 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness, U.S., February 2019.”
Cattaraugus County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Gilbert Witte cautioned against rushing out now to get a flu shot, since their effectiveness is pegged at about six months.
Late September will provide better protection through March, the traditional peak of the flu season, Witte said. For someone getting the influenza vaccine in October, they would have an additional month of protection.
“It is better to get a flu shot than not get a flu shot,” Witte said. An unvaccinated person can spread influenza to someone else who is unvaccinated due to a medical condition.
“Hopefully we’ll have a mild flu season again this year,” Watkins said.
The schedule for the Health Department influenza clinics follows:
Sept. 25
— Limestone Community Center, 1-4 p.m.
Oct. 2
— Magnano Reception Room near Cutco Theater, JCC Campus, Olean, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 9
— Franklinville Fire Department, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 10
— Cattaraugus Area Ambulance, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 15
— Randolph Municipal Building, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 17
— John J. Ash Community Center, Olean, 9 a.m.-noon.
Oct. 18
— Shay/Laughlen Hall, St. Bonaventure University, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
— Little Valley American Legion, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 22
— Allegany Senior Center, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
— Salamanca, Health Department offices, 69 Iroquois Drive, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 24
— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ellicottville, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 25 —
Reilly Center, Room 219, St. Bonaventure University, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 —
South Dayton Free Methodist huch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 29 —