ALLEGANY — Servings of naturally grown vegetables prepared by a chef, live music and leisurely tours of Canticle Farm will be just some of the fare provided during the annual Farm to Table dinner Sept. 8.
The 11th annual dinner, which will benefit the nonprofit farm, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the South Nine Mile property, said Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle Farm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under.
The all-natural farm, owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, not only has community shareholders, but also provides shares to several area charities each year and sells its fresh produce to the community at its farm market on Old State Road. In addition, educational programs and demonstrations are offered by farm staff to all ages in the area community throughout the year. Grants, donations and fundraisers such as Farm to Table, help the farm remain viable.
“This is a celebration of our 19th anniversary of Canticle Farm,” Scholl said. “This is an important fundraiser, but it’s also an important effort for the community to come together in support of the farm and in support of our mission.”
Scholl noted the dinner and dessert will be prepared by Tim Brushingham, executive chef with Bartlett Country Club. Tours and family activities will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., with dinner served from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
“We’re planning on serving 150 meals,” Scholl said. “This is suitable for vegans and non-vegans alike. Our vegan population has increased in the area and they’ve been asking for us to be a little more specific to them, which is really good.”
In addition, beverages will be provided by Four Mile Brewing of Olean. Activities will include raffles featuring items donated by the community.
“We will begin our raffle with a donation from Mike Wintermantel” who is providing an oil on linen painting titled “Bountiful” for the event, she said. “We won’t draw that one that day, we’ll draw that one later in October.”
Another high-demand item is two sets of four Disney World day passes in Orlando, Fla.
As always, the farm is seeking volunteers among its Farm to Table committee, its shareholders, the St. Bonaventure University community and Archbishop Walsh Academy to help with the event.
“It’s a community effort for a community gathering,” she remarked.
Scholl said the farm has pre-sale tickets that can be purchased at the South Nine Mile Farm, the market on Old State Road or at the office in St. Elizabeth Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St.
“We’re encouraging people to get their tickets beforehand,” Scholl advised. “It’s most helpful if we know how many we’re serving.”