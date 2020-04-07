COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Even with the graduation of District 9’s all-time leading scorer, Owen Chambers, the pieces were there for Coudersport to continue its successes under first-year coach Scott Easton.
The Falcons featured four returning starters, including 2018-19 Big 30 Second Team all-star Hayden Keck, and plenty of depth and experience from a team that had just won its fourth consecutive North Tier League crown a year before — a span during which it hadn’t lost a league game.
And with those key cogs in place, Easton kept the Coudersport train rolling, as the Falcons amassed a 20-5 overall record — the program’s fourth-consecutive 20-win season — and a 15-1 mark in NTL play en route to a third-place finish in District 9 Class AA and another PIAA state playoff appearance.
“OVERALL, it was a success,” Easton said of his first season as boss after spending several years as an assistant. “We reached some goals we set, but a couple we weren’t able to reach … We’ve had a real successful program in Coudersport, so basically I was just filling the shoes of the coaches before me and trying to continue to work to get better.”
Among the goals it did reach was winning the NTL again. Coudy rolled through its league competition with just one hiccup — a 40-35 loss at Cameron County, the program’s first NTL defeat since 2015.
That said, Coudy missed out on reaching the D9 championship game again after qualifying in the previous three seasons, courtesy of a second-half meltdown against archrival Ridgway in the Class AA semifinals. The Falcons led 24-13 in the second half before Ridgway closed on a 26-5 run to win 39-29.
However, the Falcons were able to salvage their state playoff hopes with a 58-45 dismantling of Keystone in the D9 consolation round to make their fifth-consecutive appearance. At states, Coudy was narrowly edged in the opening round by District 10’s Farrell, 69-64, in a game the Falcons certainly could have won.
“GOING IN, we knew we had a lot of talent coming back … we knew going in it could be a special season,” Easton said. “I think the one thing we came up short on, looking at the season after it’s over, is not getting to the D9 final.
“I look at that as a coach and feel we should’ve gotten there, and part of that is the way things unraveled in the Ridgway game in the last quarter. That’s on me as a coach, but overall (the season) was certainly a success.”
That success began with the Falcons’ backcourt, as a pair of Coudy guards — the junior Keck and senior Kolby VanWhy — were selected as Big 30 All-Stars.
Keck was named to the Big 30 Second Team after averaging a team-best 17 points per game. VanWhy, meanwhile, made the Third Team after averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game.
Behind that dynamic duo, the Falcons featured a supporting cast of three seniors — Dillon Keglovits (11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists), Travis Gleason (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Dan Frame (6 points, 3 rebounds) — any of whom could go off for double figures on a given night.
That depth and balance were crucial, according to Easton.
“It was very important to have that balance. A big part for us was getting guys running the floor and running their lanes and finding their spots,” he noted. “And a big part of it was having kids step up. Hayden was our leading scorer most nights, but Kolby stepped up and Dillon had some double-doubles, and we had others knock down shots. The kids were unselfish, ran their spots and ran the offense.”
REPLACING those four seniors will prove to be a tough task in Easton’s second season, but the Falcons do bring back plenty of talent. Keck, named NTL Most Valuable Player, will be back for his senior season, while two other contributors from this year — Derek Easton and Dalton Keglovits — will also return as seniors.
And, as always, that means the Falcons once again expect to be in the mix for a North Tier League title next year, even as the talent gap between Coudersport and the rest of the NTL continues to decrease in Easton’s eyes. The differences will be made during the offseason, the coach asserted.
“The success we’ve had over the last five years, the distance between us and other teams (in the NTL) has shrunk based on the talent we’ve lost,” Easton said, highlighting the likes of Chambers and Jared Green. “But we have kids coming back that are talented, as do other schools. One thing we can’t do is take it for granted. We have to put the offseason effort in.”