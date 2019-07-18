LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an East Otto man showed up to their parking lot with methamphetamine.
George H. Anderson, 37, of 7812 Meyer Hill Road, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Deputies said the charges stem from executing a search warrant on Anderson’s 2019 Nissan Altima, which Anderson was operating in the parking lot of 301 Court St., which houses the sheriff’s administrative offices, Cattaraugus County Jail and Cattaraugus County Court.
Detectives allegedly located five grams of crystal meth, four Suboxone pills, as well as scales and packaging.
“It’s kind of nice when they come to us and we don’t have to look for them,” said Capt. Shawn Gregory of the sheriff’s office.
Gregory was unsure of the exact circumstances of Anderson’s presence in the parking lot and search warrant, but said he believed Anderson may have been there to drop off or pick up someone who was at the sheriff’s office for a separate investigation.
After the drugs were reportedly discovered, Anderson was taken inside and remanded to the county jail.
It’s not the first time the sheriff’s office has reportedly found illegal drugs in an unlikely parking lot. In 2017, a deputy serving as a Gowanda Middle-High School resource officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the school parking lot and found heroin, cocaine and hypodermic needles inside.
The driver of that vehicle, a Buffalo man, was sentenced to two years in state prison last year.
