OLEAN — Phil Vecchio said it’s OK to feel a bit nervous the night before a football game. Even after 21 years as an assistant, and beginning his fourth as a Olean’s head football coach, Vecchio still feels “butterflies” before the game.
But how the Huskies handle the emotions of starting the football season new again will be the concern of Vecchio and his staff. Olean welcomes a non-league challenge in Dunkirk, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Bradner Stadium.
“They’ve put in an awful lot of hard work,” Vecchio said of his team. “There’s a big group of them that have been working since January and it’s time for all that hard work to pay off. We said you guys should have some butterflies. Even after all these years, I still get butterflies the day before a game. But that’s a good thing.
“We have to channel that energy in a positive way. We talked about playing smart football, playing fundamental football and not making the silly mistakes that cost teams. And obviously, we’ve got to take care of the football on our end, too.”
The Marauders went 6-2 last season, winning their first six games before dropping the regular season finale and losing in the playoffs to sectional champion Cheektowaga. The last time Olean faced Dunkirk, the Huskies lost 28-0 on the road in Week 3 of 2017.
“I think they’re going to be very similar,” Vecchio said of the last Dunkirk team Olean faced. “They are a Stack I, pound-it-down-your-throat team. They’re really, really good at running the belly, so we have to take away their power run game. If we don’t, it’s going to be a long night for us. So that’s kind of the No. 1 goal defensively, is to try to limit them going four yards, five yards, seven yards, keeping the ball and just chewing up the clock.”
Olean had a strong core of veterans return to the team, including nine starters and three other letterwinners. The newer varsity Huskies got some experience last Saturday, when Olean visited Hornell for its annual scrimmage.
“I think we are not uncommon of a lot of teams,” Vecchio said. “We’ve had some really, really good practices and we’ve had some practices where we didn’t get what we wanted out of them, but I think that’s probably normal. I think we’ve made a lot of gains, we’ve made a lot of progress, some young kids that we’re going to rely upon are playing quicker and I think are finally getting some things, but we’re generally pretty happy overall. We love scrimmaging Hornell because they’re always an excellent team and they came out and they hit us in the mouth pretty quick. I was really proud of the way our guys kind of said, ‘OK, I think we need to play in a different gear.’ And they did better as the scrimmage went on.”
NEW YORK’S opening week also includes three matchups between Big 30 teams on Friday night. In Cuba, the so-called “Hyphen Bowl” resumes between Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba-Rushford (7:30 p.m.)
The Rebels begin the David Wild era, taking on an Allegany County rival in Section 5 Class D South play. Last year, B-R shut out C-R twice: first by a 34-0 in the season opener, then later in a 20-0 Connors & Ferris Bowl Class D final.
— In Salamanca, the Chad Bartoszek era begins as the Warriors play host to Randolph in Section 6 Class D play, also kicking off the final year on the old Veterans Memorial Park field.
Salamanca hasn’t played Randolph since 1995, but Bartoszek has plenty of experience facing the Cardinals from his previous job at Franklinville/Ellicottville. Since both coaches took over their schools in 2013, Randolph’s Brent Brown held a 5-3 record against Bartoszek’s Ellicottville and F/E teams, with the Titans claiming victories in 2015, ‘16 and ‘17.
In a preseason interview, Bartoszek said he expected to have a difficult Class D league again, starting in Week 1.
“I think we’re going to have, week-in and week-out, pretty competitive or really competitive teams,” he said. “We’ve got the returning state champ (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) coming back and they’re just a power right now. Ty (Harper)’s doing a great job up there. Obviously I’m very familiar with Franklinville/Ellicottville. I know what they have returning. Very, very high expectations up there.
“Unfortunately we can’t look past anybody because have Randolph Week 1 and it’s a home game and our expectations are going to be just as high, so the pressure’s going to be on. Hopefully the kids don’t play like that. Hopefully they put the pressure on us coaches to put them in a position to win.”
— Two more new coaches at their schools face off in Franklinville, as Tom Callen takes Allegany-Limestone to play Franklinville/Ellicottville and coach Jason Marsh in non-league play.
Last season, the Titans took a 33-21 victory at Allegany-Limestone in the regular season finale.
— Saturday brings three more games for New York Big 30 schools. Portville visits Cassadaga Valley/Falconer (1:30 p.m.) in Sinclairville in a Class C South game. In non-league play, Pioneer plays host to Burgard (7 p.m.) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley travels to Buffalo to play John F. Kennedy (1:30 p.m.).