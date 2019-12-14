OLEAN — The Olean High School Winter concert, slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, will feature distinguished guest musician, Dan Duggan, who will accompany the Select Choir in their program.
The concert is free and open to the public
The OHS Select Choir joined the Alfred University Choir in the Choral Invitational Concert, where they were introduced to Duggan’s accompaniment on hammered dulcimer, a folk instrument with ancient roots, said music department co-chair Jan Rhody.
The Olean Music Boosters agreed to sponsor Duggan’s accompaniment with the OHS Concert, where he will be featured in an Americana theme.
Duggan, who has recorded with Paul Simon, the award-winning and internationally known recording artist, is known nationally for his wizardry on hammered dulcimer and flat-picking guitar. He is the recipient of the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship and a true multi-instrumentalist, Rhody said.
He is equally at home on guitar, slide guitar, piano, banjo and his signature hammered dulcimer. Adding to his array of 18 recordings, Duggan recently released an album of original tunes called “For the Love of Friends.”
He and his wife, Peggy, have released two trio albums with Dan Berggren; the more recent album is titled “Jamcrackers.” The duo have released three previous recordings titled “Keeping Christmas,” “A Stitch in Time” and “Be the Light.”
Duggan’s album for children titled “Pieces of Our Life,” earned a Parent’s Choice Award in 1998. His dulcimer work can also be heard on Paul Simon’s CD titled “You’re the One,” which was released in 2000 and “The Paul Simon Collection” released in 2004.
