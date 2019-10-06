Notes from the Bills’ 14-7 victory over the Titans Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium which hosted more than its share of Buffalo fans:
— The win marked the first time the Bills have won their first three road games of the season since 1993. The last time the Bills started 4-1 was 2011.
— Tennessee’s lone takeaway came when safety Kevin Byard intercepted a Josh Allen pass, his second of the year, tied for the team lead.
— The Bills sacked Titans QB Marcus Mariota five times, three by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (all in the first half) – giving him a team-leading four on the season, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander got one on a blitz, his second of the season, and end Darryl Johnson logged his first. However, Johnson’s biggest contribution might have been his fourth-quarter block of Cairo Santos’ 32-yard field goal attempt.
— Santos missed all four field goal attempts – 50, 36, 32 and 53 yards in that order – to earn a place in Buffalo lore. The last opponent to miss four field goals against the Bills was Miami’s Dan Carpenter in 2010 … yeah, the guy who ended up kicking four seasons for Buffalo. Others who missed at least four field goals against the Bills: Jim Turner, Jets (1-of-6, 1970); Roy Gerela, Oilers (0-4, ‘69); Roger LeClerc, Broncos (0-5, ‘67); George Blanda, Oilers (1-5, ‘61) and John Spike, Texans (1-5, ‘60).
— The Titans first sack of Allen was recorded by cornerback Logan Ryan, giving him 2½ on the season. Later, tackle DaQuan Jones got his first, linebacker Harold Landry his team-leading fourth of the season and linebacker Reggie Gilbert his first.
— Buffalo’s 11 false start penalties are the most in the NFL this season.
— Bills center Mitch Morse left the game with an ankle injury and was replaced by right guard Jon Feliciano, whose spot was taken by Spencer Long. Later, right tackle Cody Ford went out with a head injury and was replaced by free agent and former Penn Stater Ryan Bates. In addition, defensive end Trent Murphy left the game with a head injury and linebacker Matt Milano went out with a hamstring. Coach Sean McDermott had no updates on any of their conditions, but clearly it’s a perfect time for the Bills to be heading into a bye week.
— Activated from the practice squad Saturday afternoon for Buffalo was wide receiver Duke Williams, the former Canadian League star. The roster had an open spot in case the Bills had to activate quarterback Davis Webb should Allen not have cleared concussion protocol. When he did, Williams was activated instead. Williams proved to be an inspired promotion as he caught all four passes on which he was targeted for 29 yards including the game-winning touchdown from 11 yards out.
— Alexander topped the Bills with six tackles including five solos and two quarterback hits. In addition, first-round draft choice Ed Oliver had a breakout game also with six tackles, one more than he’d logged in the first four games combined. Philllips, besides his three sacks – he had only 5½ in his previous five years in the league – added three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits, both team highs.
— Ryan had a game-high nine tackles for the Titans and his seven solos were equalled by Landry and linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown.
— The punting game was a draw, but the result was more satisfactory for the Bills’ Corey Bojorquez, whose very job was at risk over the first quarter of the season. However, against the Titans, he averaged 50 yards on six kicks, four inside the Tennessee 20. Meanwhile, Titans counterpart Brett Kern, a native of Grand Island, averaged 49.7 yards on his six kicks.
— Inactive for the Bills were tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle), running back Devin Singletary (hamstring), linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin) and offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and Ike Boettger. Inactive for the Titans were two starters: guard Kevin Pamphile (knee) and linebacker Cameron Wake (hamstring).