WARSAW — The Fillmore girls soccer team had come oh-so-close before.
A year ago, the Eagles advanced the sectional championship game, but dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Kendall. In 2017, they came up just short of a finals appearance, falling to county rival Bolivar-Richburg in the semifinals on penalty kicks.
In the 20 years since they’d last claimed a sectional title, Fillmore was almost always formidable, reaching at least the semis on 11 occasions. It was also generally consistent, turning in one double-digit win campaign after another.
On Saturday, it finally broke through.
Ada Sylvester and Carlee Miller each had a goal and assist and Fillmore tallied three second-half markers to break a scoreless tie and come away with a 3-0 victory over Kendall in the Section 5 Class D1 championship.
The Eagles not only avenged last year’s loss to the defending state champion Eagles, but captured their first Section 5 crown since 1999.
“Nineteen-ninety nine seems like a long time ago,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley, who guided the team to its last title and has been at the helm since. “This is for the many successful teams and soccer players that have come and gone.”
After a half and change at 0-0, Ada Sylvester gave top-seeded Fillmore a 1-0 advantage in the 43rd minute off a pass from Carlee Miller. The Eagles added an insurance goal seven minutes later when Rachel Hatch took a pass from Sylvester and beat a Kendall defender 1-on-1 for the goal.
Carlee Miller put the game out of reach by heading in a corner kick from Abby Hatch in the 66th minute.
“Today, it just came together,” Beardsley said. “Kendall brought back a big nucleus from their state championship team from last year, and we knew we had our hands full.
“Our energy was amazing, our work rate was phenomenal and it was a gutsy performance. It was a physical game that our girls responded to in the right way. We just stuck with it and scored three really nice goals. We didn’t get a ton of chances, but we capitalized on some good ones.”
A big part of the Eagles’ success this season has been the play of its defense and goaltending.
And Saturday was no different.
Riley Voss made 10 saves to preserve the shutout. It was the ninth-straight clean sheet -- and 14th of the season -- for Fillmore, which hasn’t surrendered a goal since a 2-1 win over C.G. Finney on Oct. 1. It’s surrendered just five goals on the year, and never more than one in a game.
“Our defense continues to be rock solid,” Beardsley said. “We kept a very good Kendall team and All-Star Player of the Year Hailee Mitchell out of the box. They got some shots, but they were 20-25 yards (out) and contested.”
He added of his team’s offensive showing: “Ada had a great game at outside mid, Carlee was a monster in the midfield and really, we had so many people step up.
“Rachel, an eighth-grader, came into the second half and put a move on a defender that made her look seasoned -- it was her second varsity game. That second goal she scored was momentum-changing. Then we got a corner kick with 13 (minutes) to go and as we went up for it, I yelled, ‘Carlee, it’s your time,’ and she Abby Wambach’ed a perfect corner from Abby to seal it.”
Fillmore, now 18-0-1 on the year, will meet Avoca, a 5-1 winner in the Class D2 title contest, in Wednesday’s Class D crossover (site and time to be determined), with a spot in the Far West Regional on the line.
“We have dealt with injury, trips, a surgery and much more, but this win is a program win,” Beardsley noted. “We pride ourselves in being one team from elementary to varsity, and (Saturday) the victory was a program win, a school and community win.”
Katherine Pearson made five saves for No. 2 Kendall (15-4).
CLASS D2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Avoca 5, Hinsdale 1
WARSAW — A year after winning the program’s first sectional title, Hinsdale came up short in its bid for a repeat.
Taylor Grover tallied three minutes in, Selina Jud notched a hat trick and Avoca built up a 5-0 lead before claiming the D2 title. Alexis Weldy added the other marker for the top-seeded Tigers (18-2), who took a 3-0 lead in the first 17 minutes before tacking on two more goals after halftime.
Jolien Gay needed three saves to preserve the win for Avoca.
Ava Belec scored in the 54th minute and Haylee Jozwiak made 12 saves for the third-seeded Bobcats, who completed another strong season at 10-7-3.