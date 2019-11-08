ALLEGANY — With the holiday season fast approaching, staff at non-profit ministries such as The Bridge store have begun accessing supplies of food and winter clothing for the less fortunate in the area.
Cheryl O’Keefe, manager of The Bridge, which is located next to St. Bonaventure Church at 95 E. Main St. and is part of the parish ministry, said the facility has seen an increase in requests for help from the needy.
“We need food and donations (of money and winter wear), we’re collecting everything,” O’Keefe said on Thursday. “We’re low on food … we’ve noticed the need has increased.”
She said the store is also collecting holiday food to provide supplies for Thanksgiving meals.
Needed are turkeys, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables and dessert items.
Thanksgiving dinner supplies will be handed out to recipients from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at the The Bridge. Therefore, donations of food can be dropped off at The Bridge beginning now, or the morning of the distribution.
As for clothing needs, she said that with the onslaught of cold weather there have been more requests for all types of winter clothing.
“We’ve had people coming in requesting winter coats, clothing and assistance,” O’Keefe added.
“Our coat donation is down, so we could use (gently used) warm coats, hats, boots and gloves. “We also give (supplies) to the Warming House and different places that have requested it.”
Although the store charges a nominal amount for its clothing, she said winter wear will be provided free of charge to the needy.
“If they’re in need, and they don’t have a coat (or other winter wear), we give it to them,” she commented.
For more information on donating or signing up for Thanksgiving supplies, contact Jackie at the parish office at 373-1330, ext. 10.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. During the months of November and December, the store is also open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, 16 and 23; and Dec. 7 and 14, which all fall on Saturday.
The store is closed the week of Thanksgiving and from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6, 2020.
For more information on the store, send emails to thebridgeatbonas@yahoo.com or call 373-1330 ext. 16.