OLEAN — Big dreams converged at a small CBD product display at the Front Street Park & Shop Wednesday, resulting in an impromptu meet-up between owner Jim Mahar and his CBD brand associate DJ J. Saki.
Mahar is the owner of BeWellNY, a New York State licensed producer and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified lab providing phytocannabinoid-rich oil products.
“One of our brands is going to be J. Saki Sativa, and because of that J. came down to tour everything and literally out of the blue said, ‘Hey. I’m going to be here,’ and there he was,” Mahar said.
J. Saki has been a disk jockey for over 15 years, and has opened of the Wu Tang Clan. He has spent the last few days touring the BeWellNY operations and aspired to develop the brand of own line of products — J. Saki Sativa — to be supplied by BeWellNY. He toured a hemp farm in Eden and decided to visit Mahar at Park and Shop, where the first BeWellNY product display case is located.
“Everything is done here, from out of the ground to in the bottle,” said Saki, who was impressed by the economy being generated by hemp farms and CBD product facilities in Western New York.
Headquartered in Olean, Mahar sees potential in developing hemp farms and CBD product facilities in Western New York.
“It’s catching on,” Mahar said. “I mean I don’t think many people go to a grocery store thinking they’re going to get CBD, but nationwide it’s definitely one of the products that more and more stores are carrying. We just happen to be one of the first in Olean to carry it.”
“You can get a lot going now,” he added. “Now who knows down the road how economies change, laws change. I can’t see the future, but right now, there’s been a big push for farmers to start growing hemp.”
BeWellNY works with several farmers, predominantly in North Collins in Eden, and has plans to grow in Olean in the future.
“We really need more jobs,” Mahar said. “And if this can bring four, five, 10 jobs to Olean, that would be something that’s really great. That’s sort of the dream. It’s not a million jobs, but it’s something.”