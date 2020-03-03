District 9 postseason provided plenty of thrills

The District 9 playoffs are now in the rearview mirror after beginning on what felt like only a few days earlier.
This year’s postseason provided plenty of thrills (and heartbreaks), with a couple of buzzer beaters, many tightly contested games and plenty of impressive performances.
With that said, here’s a look at some of the top moments from this year’s District 9 postseason, in no particular order.
Chambers’ layup ends North Clarion’s perfect runOkay, maybe there is a top moment after all.
When Sarah Chambers hit a layup (and converted an and-1 chance on the play) with just 3.6 seconds to go in the District 9 Class A girls championship, she not only lifted the Lady Falcons to the D9 title, but also handed North Clarion its first loss of the year.
The Lady Wolves had entered the game 24-0 and had won each of their games by at least nine points.
But you could tell the Class A title tilt would be different. Coudy, the No. 2 seed, had the game’s largest lead in the third quarter when it took a 25-16 advantage out of the gate before No. 1 North Clarion roared back to cut the Lady Falcon lead to 30-29 entering the fourth.
Then, the Lady Wolves grabbed a 33-30 lead early in the final period and held it until Chambers’ basket and free throw with 3.6 seconds to go put Coudy up 42-40.
The win gave Coudersport its third District 9 title in four years, with the other two (2018, 2017) coming in Class AA. The Lady Falcons will face Avella, the No. 6 team out of District 7 (the WPIAL) on Saturday in St. Marys. The game tips off at 2 p.m.
Austin earns first playoff win since 2001
It had been 19 years since the Austin Panthers won a playoff game, and facing a 13-point deficit against Northern Potter in the third quarter, it seemed they’d have to keep waiting for that elusive postseason victory.
However, the Panthers began to heat up from the field and hit 15 out of 18 free throws on the night — and 12-for-15 in the second half — to surge back for a 56-53 win over visiting Northern Potter in a District 9 Class A play-in game.
As he did all season, Jackson Glover paced Austin with 18 points on the night, while Parker Glover added 12.
The Panthers were ultimately defeated by Elk Catholic in the next round, the quarterfinals.
Beldin’s 3 sends Cameron Co. to D9 title game
As it turns out, Chambers’ late shot wasn’t the only last-second and decisive score for local teams.
The Cameron County boys team, in the midst of one of its more historic seasons of late, picked up some last-second heroics from Caden Beldin in the D9 Class A semifinals.
With his team down 46-44 to Clarion-Limestone in the game’s final moments, Beldin drilled his only three of the D9 postseason to lift the Red Raiders into their first D9 championship appearance since 2015.
The best part? His shot wasn’t even part of the play the Red Raiders had drawn up in a timeout.
The original plan was for Cameron County point guard Dino Brown to drive down the left side and create something for the score.
But as three C-L defenders collapsed on Brown in the post, the guard kicked it out to Beldin, who had relocated on his own and into open space during the play, and his wide-open shot hit nothing but net.
Cameron County fell to ECC in the Class A championship game, but is still alive with a PIAA state tournament berth. The Red Raiders take on District 6 runner-up Williamsburg at 6 o’clock Friday evening in St. Marys.
Ridgway, ECC earn repeats
It’s hard enough winning one district title, but a pair of Elk County teams went back-to-back this season.
In Class A, Elk Catholic picked up its second consecutive title and fourth in five years, all of which have come in Class A. The win hardly came as a surprise, as the Crusaders entered the championship game at 25-1.
Still, Cameron County kept things interesting early, as the Crusaders led by just six, 21-15, entering halftime.
But ECC got hot, particularly from deep, in the second half to put the Red Raiders away for a 53-36 win. The Crusaders face Imani Christian Academy at 8 o’clock Friday night at Tippin Gymnasium in Clarion.
Meanwhile, in Class AA, Ridgway picked up its second straight championship and fourth since 2012.
The Elkers followed their usual formula for success by maintaining possession and playing disciplined basketball on both ends of the court, this time for a 41-32 decision over Clarion.
What made this championship perhaps most memorable, though, was the fact that the Elkers had dropped five of seven games in January and were retooling from last year’s PIAA Elite Eight squad.
But all through the postseason, Ridgway proved its mettle. In the D9 Class AA semifinals, Ridgway overcame a 24-13 second-half deficit against Coudersport by finishing the game on a 25-6 run.
And then in the championship, after taking a quick 8-2 lead and seizing momentum early, the Elkers found themselves in a battle at halftime, leading just 21-20.
But as it did before, Ridgway remained poised for the victory. The Elkers will now face Shenango at 4:30 Saturday afternoon back at Clarion University.