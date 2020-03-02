ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s quickly becoming an annual affair:
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has grown accustomed to playing Saint Louis in its regular season finale with tremendous stakes on the line.
It happened in 2015-16, when Bona closed the year at Chaifetz Arena with a chance to clinch a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title. It happened in 2017-18, when coach Mark Schmidt’s team came into Saint Louis in search of its 12th-straight victory and another needed win to pad its at-large resume for the NCAA Tournament.
It happened again last winter, when Bona met the Billikens in the Reilly Center with the No. 4 spot, and final double-bye into the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals, on the line … and, in a bonus instance, a week later when the Bonnies and Bills played for the A-10 championship in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Bona, of course, was victorious on the former three occasions, including last year, when it topped Saint Louis, 66-57, to seal the No. 4 spot in what amounted to a de facto tournament game. And it’ll hope to conjure that same early-March magic once more, because — surprise, surprise — it will very likely be meeting the Billikens with the last double-bye on the table again this weekend.
NOT THAT Bona, or its fans, expected to be in a potential winner-take-all contest in this year’s finale.
After all, at this time last week, the Bonnies sat alone in fourth place in the league standings, a full two games ahead of Duquesne, Saint Louis and Davidson for the last double-bye, and in a good position with its next two games coming against the Dukes (at home) and at 12th-place La Salle.
But what was approaching a sure thing after its victory over Richmond on Feb. 22 has since slipped back into uncertainty after failing to protect home court against Duquesne and suffering a head-scratching loss to the Explorers, perhaps the team’s most deflating setback since losing on that same floor while pursuing an at-large bid four years earlier.
As a result, the Bonnies (10-6) are now tied with the surging Dukes and Billikens for fourth place, very nearly (but not fully) out of the hunt for second and third and a game ahead of Davidson for the last double-bye.
After holding a better-than-90 percent chance of placing at least fourth on Feb. 22, Bona now has a 24.1 percent chance of finishing in that slot, according to A-10 hoops follower and data science professional Bob Arciero (with SLU’s chances up to 49.6 percent and Duquesne’s sitting at 28.2).
BUT FOR Bona, the overarching message this week is this:
Even after consecutive losses, it STILL controls its conference tournament destiny.
If the Bonnies can take care of 13th-place Saint Joseph’s (at home on Wednesday) and pull out a road win over Saint Louis, they would be guaranteed the No. 4 spot by virtue of their head-to-head victory over the Bills and by holding the tiebreaker with the Dukes.
(Since Bona and Duquesne went 1-1 against each other, the next tiebreaker is record against the highest common opponent. In this case, Bona would have that based on going 0-1 against first-place Dayton while the Dukes went 0-2).
And, in this scenario, Schmidt’s team would even have an outside chance at finishing second or third depending on what Richmond and Rhode Island do in their final two contests.
Bona could be aided in the fact that none of the teams vying for the second through sixth slots have it particularly easy down the stretch. Here’s a look at what remains for those squads in the final week:
Richmond (12-4): vs. Davidson, at Duquesne
Rhode Island (12-4): vs. No. 3 Dayton, at Massachusetts
Duquesne (10-6): at VCU, vs. Richmond
Saint Louis (10-6): at George Mason, vs. St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure (10-6): vs. Saint Joseph’s, at Saint Louis
BUT AGAIN, just like last year, it will almost certainly need to beat the Billikens, who have won three-straight, including an 18-point home win over VCU and a huge 72-62 road victory over Rhode Island on Sunday, to open their A-10 Tournament in the quarterfinals.
If the Bonnies, Dukes and Billikens all slip to 11-7, Schmidt’s team would lose that three-way tiebreaker based on its 1-2 record against those opponents. If Davidson was to somehow create a four-way tie at No. 4, that’s a muddled tiebreaker that also wouldn’t go the Bonnies’ way.
No, for Bona, it wasn’t supposed to go this way.
If it had been able to take care of either Duquesne or La Salle, all it would have needed is a victory over 2-14 Saint Joe’s and one loss in the final two games from both Saint Louis and the Dukes to clinch No. 4. In that scenario, this weekend’s game at Chaifetz would have either been meaningless for Bona, or for the Nos. 2 or 3 seed.
And while the Bonnies have put themselves in this predicament with a rather surprising late-February mini-swoon, the following — just like last year — remains true in these final two contests:
Win, win, and you’re in.
