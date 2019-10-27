ORCHARD PARK — This time the defense couldn’t save Buffalo.
On Sunday afternoon at New Era Field, the Bills took a step up in class and a pounding at the same time.
When it was over, before a crowd of 69,435 in rainy and windy conditions, the Eagles, a year-and-a-half removed from a Super Bowl victory after the 2017 season, manhandled the home team, 31-13.
To be sure, the conditions were a factor, but as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen admitted of the 23 mph winds that gusted to 40, “It’s a factor on both sides. At the end of the day it equals each other out. I felt we were still able to throw the ball … I don’t think it affected the play-calling. It was tough on both sides and that’s how the game of football is … especially in Buffalo at times.
“Laramie (Wyoming, where he went to college) has some pretty tough wind and today it was howling, but it can’t be an excuse for us.”
Meanwhile, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz handled the conditions better because his team, from the outset, committed to the running game.
The Eagles (4-4) finished with 218 yards rushing, the most the Bills, now 5-2, have surrendered all season, by nearly 90 yards. Philadelphia’s workhorse back Jordan Howard finished with 96 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. Miles Sanders, the rookie from Penn State, finished with 74 yards including a 65-yard TD sprint, the longest rush against Buffalo in six seasons.
“IT’S HUGE, and it’s really our recipe, it’s how we want to be,” Wentz said of the ground game. “We want to be able to run the ball and to establish the line of scrimmage. We were able to do that today.
“The big guys that we have up front, that’s one of their biggest strengths ... all of that stems from those guys controlling the line of scrimmage. And to be able to come in here and control it the way we did was huge for us.”
Thus, Wentz was an economical 17-of-24 passing with a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and a solid 104.9 passer rating.
Allen completed under 50 percent of his passes (16-of-34), had two touchdown tosses (14 yards to wide receiver Cole Beasley; 28 yards to rookie running back Devin Singletary) but took four sacks en route to an 81.6 passer rating. He also fumbled three times, losing one, which led to the Philadelphia touchdown (to Goedert) that put the Eagles up for good.
Of the conditions, Wentz admitted, “It was interesting weather … the windiest I’ve played in. It took me back to the good old days on the playground back in North Dakota.
“To some extent it maybe changes play calls a little bit. But the way we were able to run the ball today, that was huge for us.”
He conceded, though, “You try not to adjust anything (because) you know the wind is just going to do its thing.
“At times I was wearing gloves. During pregame, I came out and was trying it with and without gloves and gloves ended up being a good decision, especially with the rain.”
ALLEN ADMITTED, “They were making good plays on defense, but we weren’t helping ourselves out whether it was penalties (Buffalo committed eight) … ultimately that rests on my shoulders. I have to find a way to allow ourselves to get better with moving the ball and putting more points on the board. A performance like this won’t cut it.
“We didn’t play to our standard (which he also said after last week’s tense win over Miami). We played a pretty good team today and we know that. But at the same time we have to play up to how we know we can play.”
The Eagles were coming off a 37-10 loss at Dallas last Sunday night and needed a win to say a half game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East.
But Bills coach Sean McDermott dismissed Philadelphia’s inspiration by desperation.
“That’s not an excuse,” he said. “That’s not a reason for us to not come out and play fundamentally sound football and do our job.
“There some urgency (for them), for sure, but we’ve got to do our job better.”
To which Allen added, “We played a really good defense today … a really good team. They punched us in the mouth and we have to answer a little better than that. When a team comes out and they’re rolling like that we have to find ways to answer them and as an offense, we didn’t do that.”
And the importance of the victory wasn’t lost on the Eagles.
“This win was huge for us, obviously the conditions, going on the road – this is a third straight road game – that’s tough to do what we did today winning against a really good football team,” Wentz said.
“That was huge for us and gave us a lot of confidence going forward. I feel good about it … against a really good team on the road. (A) 4-4 (record) is not where we wanted to be. But to come away with a victory here, hopefully this can propel us going forward.”