Cattaraugus County Deputy County Administrator Kelly Reed was honored this week by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for graduating from the association’s County Government Institute.
The educational program is offered to county leaders in partnership with Cornell University. Graduates earn a certification that demonstrates their dedication to good government and to upholding CGI’s high standards of county leadership, accountability and integrity.
“My experience with the County Government Institute was very informative,” Reed said. “Even though I have been employed by Cattaraugus County for 20 years, I still learn something new every day.”
Reed was one of four county officials from across the state to be recognized at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the NYSAC Legislative Conference in Albany.
In addition to her service as Deputy County Administrator, Reed is also the acting director of Nursing Homes for Cattaraugus County, a position she has held since 2016. She previously served as the county’s deputy treasurer.
“The County Government Institute’s comprehensive curriculum prepares county officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the intense demands of local government today,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario.