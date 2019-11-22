ORCHARD PARK — It can be argued that the Broncos are less than a full minute of game time from being 7-3 this season.
Denver has lost twice to field goals on the final play (at Chicago and Jacksonville at home), another one to a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go (at Indianapolis) and a fourth, when trailing 27-23 at Minnesota, misfiring on three passes from the Vikings’ 4-yard line in the final 10 seconds.
Thus, the Broncos will come into New Era Field on Sunday afternoon (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) with a deceptive 3-7 record to face the 7-3 Bills.
That Buffalo, playing at home, is only a 4-point favorite over a team with the opposite record speaks to Denver’s strong defense and the fact it took both Indianapolis (6-4) and Minnesota (8-3) to the final seconds, on the road, before losing. It also beat the Chargers in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the Bills have taken a high degree of criticism that their seven victories have come against teams that are a collective 15-55.
WHAT’S CERTAIN is that the Broncos’ defense is for real.
Denver, surrendering 20 points and 311 yards per game, ranks seventh and fourth, respectively, in the NFL.
The Bills are third in both categories.
And since, offensively, in points scored and yards gained Buffalo is 20th (21 points per) and 19th (347), respectively, and Denver is 27th (17) and 25th (320), a betting person might be strongly tempted to wager on the under in this game (the over/under line is 37 ½ points).
The difference is the quality of opposition.
Two of Buffalo’s three losses and no wins have come against teams with winning records. Five of the Broncos defeats and no victories have been versus similar foes.
AND WITH the Bills still ranked 18th against the run, despite holding rush-challenged Miami to 23 yards on 13 carries last Sunday, Denver’s ground game is a concern.
“(Their offense) is explosive in that regard,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said of the Broncos. “They’ve got the runners back there with (Phillip) Lindsay (651 yards, 5 TDs) and (Royce) Freeman (405 yards, 2 TDs). They’re both highly-talented backs, maybe the best combination going (or) one of the tops (in the NFL).
“They’ve evolved a little bit too since the change of quarterback (from Joe Flacco to Brandon Allen). They put up 24 points against Cleveland, a good defense, and 23 against a good defense in Minnesota early in the game. So, it’ll be a big test for our defense.”
BUT BUFFALO’S offense will be challenged too.
The Bills are 2-2 in their last four games and have averaged only 13 points in their three losses. Thus, the emphasis has been to get off quickly against a foe whose record isn’t what was expected.
“I’ve been talking to Coach McDermott and kind of understanding what we need to do as an offense,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “It’s to get a fast start and put up some points early, try to hold on to the football and not make those early mistakes.
“I think guys are happy ... we’re starting to finally see the results that we’ve been working with. (Offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll’s been saying the previous weeks, we were this close ... we were this close ... and we finally got a game where I think we put together a string of really good drives and now we’ve got to continue that.”
The current AFC Offensive Player of the Week added, “We’ve got to put our heads together and figure out ways to stay on the field on third down (Buffalo is 20th in the league with 38 percent conversions).”
To be sure, Allen’s recent performances have caught the attention of Broncos coach Vic Fangio, a defensive specialist.
“He’s a big strong guy, athletic, fast, big arm,” he said of the Bills’ QB. “He’s been very productive of late. He’s gone five games in a row with (eight) touchdown passes and no interceptions (in the last 163 attempts). He’s scored a bunch of rushing touchdowns (seven). He’s got a bunch of rushing yards (331) to reflect his running ability, and they use him with some planned runs. He’s been very good for them and a big reason why they’re 7-3.”
Another reason is Bills wide receiver John Brown, the free agent signee from Baltimore, who has 56 receptions and four touchdown catches. Most impressive of all, though, is his 817 receiving yards are the most in the AFC and a franchise record for the season’s first 10 games.
In addition, over that span, he’s caught at least four passes for a minimum of 50 yards in each game, breaking the previous Bills record of eight by Andre Reed.
And while Fangio is wary of Buffalo’s Allen-led offense, he’s equally concerned about the defense.
“They have good players number one,” he said. “It’s an aggressive scheme. They like to crowd the line. They’ve got a good corner in (Tre’Davious) White. They’ve got a good mix.”
And, come Sunday afternoon, don’t be surprised if both defenses dominate.