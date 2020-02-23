The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team will begin its bid for a repeat in Section 6 Class B2 as a No. 2 seed following a 16-4 regular season
The Gators won their first sectional title in more than a decade last year but will now look to go 2-for-2. A-L won its league for a third consecutive year, this time moving to CCAA West I and going 9-1, the only loss in a rematch at Olean.
The Gators will wait until Saturday at 1 p.m. for their first playoff game, hosting either No. 7 John F. Kennedy (10-10) or No. 10 Akron (11-9), who play on Wednesday. Topping the B2 bracket was Olmsted (13-7), while Fredonia (16-4), who A-L beat twice in the regular season, was No. 3.
On the other side of Class B, Olean (14-6) earned a No. 7 seed in B1. The Huskies open the postseason with a home game on Wednesday against either No. 10 Burgard (7-13) or No. 15 Springville (2-18), who play on Tuesday in the first round. The winner of Olean/Burgard/Springville will visit No. 2 Iroquois (13-7) on Saturday.
The Huskies have won four straight games to end the regular season and will look to return to the B1 finals in coach Tim Kolasinski’s first season after a run to the state final four in former coach Jeff Anastasia’s final year.
— After going 10-0 in its league, Ellicottville (16-4) is the No. 3 seed in Class C2, behind No. 1 Randolph (19-1) and No. 3 Holland (14-6). The top seven seeds in C2 all have 14 wins or more, setting up a loaded bracket to challenge the defending champion Cardinals.
Ellicottville will play host to No. 6 Frewsburg (15-5) on Friday (7 p.m.) Salamanca (14-6) hits the road as a No. 5 seed to play No. 4 Westfield (17-3).
Franklinville (No. 8, 8-12) plays the first game of the C2 bracket, hosting No. 9 Global Concepts (4-16) on Wednesday for the chance to play Randolph on Friday.
In C1, Portville earned a No. 4 seed after going 12-8. The Panthers will play host to No. 5 Chautauqua Lake (5-15) on Friday. No. 8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-17) travels to Bennett High School to play No. 1 Middle Early College (14-6).
— Pioneer (6-14) was the No. 11 seed in Class A2. The Panthers are set to visit No. 6 South Park (11-9) on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to play No. 3 Lew-Port (12-8) on Saturday.
BIG 30 BOYS BASKETBALL SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS A2 Wednesday’s First Round Games
5. Buffalo East (11-9) vs. 12. Starpoint (5-15), at International Prep, 6 p.m. 10. West Seneca East (8-12) at 7. Lake Shore (12-8), 6 p.m. 9. Cheektowaga (10-10) at 8. Williamsville South (8-12), 7 p.m.
11. Pioneer (6-14) at 6. South Park (11-9), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinal
Williamsville South/Cheektowaga winner at 1. Amherst (15-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Buffalo East/Starpoint winner at 4. CSAT (13-7), 1 p.m. Lake Shore/West Seneca East winner at 2. Health Sciences (19-1), 1 p.m. South Park/Pioneer winner at 3. Lewiston-Porter (12-8), 1 p.m.
CLASS B1 T uesday’s First Round Games
10. Burgard (7-13) vs. 15. Springville (2-18), at MST Prep, 7 p.m.
14. Dunkirk (5-15) at 11. Maryvale (7-13), 7 p.m. 13. Alden (2-18) at 12. City Honors (7-13), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Second Round Games
9. Tonawanda (9-11) at 8. Medina (11-9), 7 p.m. City Honors/Alden winner at 5. Lackawanna (9-11), 7 p.m.
Burgard/Springville winner at 7. Olean (14-6), 7 p.m.
Maryvale/Dunkirk winner at 6. Albion (15-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Medina/Tonawanda winner at 1. Bennett (15-5), 1 p.m. Lackawanna/City Honors/Alden at 4. East Aurora (12-8), 1 p.m. Olean/Burgard/Springville winner at 2. Iroquois (13-7), 1 p.m. Albion/Maryvale/Dunkirk at 3. Depew (13-7), 1 p.m.
CLASS B2 Tuesday’s First Round Games
13. Eden (5-15) at 12. Southwestern (5-15), 6 p.m. 14. Buffalo Arts (4-15) at 11. Royalton-Hartland (6-14), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Second Round Games
9. MST Prep (7-11) at 8. Wilson (12-8), 7 p.m. 5. Maritime Charter (13-7) vs. Southwestern/Eden winner, at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. 10. Akron (11-9) at 7. John F. Kennedy (10-10), 7 p.m. Royalton-Hartland/Buffalo Arts winner at 6. Cleveland Hill (9-10), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
Wilson/MST Prep winner at 1. Olmsted (13-7), 1 p.m. Maritime Charter/Southwestern/Eden at 4. Newfane (14-6), 1 p.m.
John F. Kennedy/Akron winner at 2. Allegany-Limestone (16-4), 1 p.m.
Cleveland Hill/Roy-Hart/Buffalo Arts at 3. Fredonia (16-4), 1 p.m.
CLASS C1 Friday’s Quarterfinals
1. Middle Early College (14-6) vs. 8. Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-17), at Bennett, 7 p.m.5. Chautauqua Lake (5-15) at 4. Portville (12-8), 7 p.m.
6. Gowanda (4-14) at 3. Silver Creek (11-9), 7 p.m. 7. Cassadaga Valley (3-17) at 2. Tapestry Charter (14-6), 7 p.m.
CLASS C2 Wednesday’s First Round Game
9. Global Concepts (4-16) at 8. Franklinville (8-12), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Franklinville/Global Concepts at 1. Randolph (19-1), 7 p.m.
5. Salamanca (14-6) at 4. Westfield (17-3), 7 p.m.
7. Maple Grove (14-6) at 2. Holland (14-6), 7 p.m.
6. Frewsburg (15-5) at 3. Ellicottville (16-4), 7 p.m.