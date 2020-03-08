Dayton won all 18 of its Atlantic 10 conference games this season and will be the No. 1 seed at the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament being held Wednesday through Sunday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
The Flyers (29-2, 18-0) locked up the league title a week ago, finishing four games ahead of second-place and showing dominance throughout the league schedule en route to a No. 3 ranking in the country behind Kansas and Gonzaga. Thus, Dayton has earned a bye straight to the quarterfinals as the top seed.
Richmond (24-7, 14-4) earned the No. 2 seed following Rhode Island’s loss to Dayton on Tuesday. Needing a win to secure third place, Rhode Island (21-9, 13-5) escaped with a 64-63 win over Massachusetts Saturday, claiming the No. 3 seed.
Saint Louis (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory on Saturday to get the No. 4 seed and the “double bye” to the quarterfinals, and the Billikens did just that with a 72-49 win over St. Bonaventure in the regular season finale. Saint Louis will seek a repeat performance of last year when, as the sixth seed, it won the championship. This year, the Billikens earn the final bye to the quarterfinals and will open play on Friday.
St. Bonaventure (19-12) and Duquesne (21-9) tied with 11-7 conference records and split a pair of head-to-head meetings, each winning on the road. The next tiebreaker: “Conference record of the tied teams based on winning percentage versus the highest common opponent and proceeding down to the lowest common opponent, until one team gains an advantage. In case of tied percentages vs. the team or group of 1.000 or .000, the following shall apply: 2-0 is better than 1-0; 0-1 is better than 0-2.” St. Bonaventure finished 0-1 against Dayton this season whereas Duquesne was 0-2. So even though Duquesne fared better in terms of score than did St. Bonaventure (the Bonnies lost to Dayton by 26; Duquesne’s two losses to Dayton were by a combined 14 points), the Bonnies are fifth while Duquesne is sixth.
Davidson (16-14, 10-8) is slotted seventh before a head-to-head tiebreaker splits up seeds eight and nine. Massachusetts (14-17) and VCU (18-13) tied with 8-10 conference records, but the Minutemen earned a big win over the Rams, 60-52, on Feb. 26, meaning UMass will wear its home white jerseys and VCU will wear its road black jerseys when the teams meet in the second round Thursday.
La Salle (15-15, 6-12) and George Washington (12-19, 6-12) tied for 10th and 11th, and this tiebreaker goes to the Explorers based on their 72-62 win over the Colonials on Feb. 22. That puts La Salle 10th while George Washington is 11th, meaning La Salle avoids the first-round games whereas George Washington’s tournament starts on Wednesday afternoon.
George Mason (16-15, 5-13) is slotted 12th, before a final head-to-head tiebreaker splits the bottom two teams in Saint Joseph’s and Fordham. The Hawks (6-25) and Rams (8-22) finished with 2-16 league records, but one of the Hawks’ two conference wins was against Fordham, meaning they will be 13th while Fordham is 14th once again.
Tournament play starts on Wednesday with a pair of first-round games, George Mason facing Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m., and George Washington meeting Fordham at 3:30 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+.
On Thursday, second-round games include Massachusetts against VCU at noon, St. Bonaventure versus the George Mason/Saint Joseph’s winner at 2:30 p.m, Davidson against La Salle at 6 p.m., and Duquesne versus the George Washington/Fordham winner at 8:30 p.m. All four of those games will be on NBC Sports Network.
Friday’s quarterfinal action sees Dayton playing the Massachusetts/VCU winner (noon), Saint Louis against St. Bonaventure/George Mason/Saint Joseph’s (2:30 p.m.), Richmond against the Davidson/La Salle winner (6 p.m.), and Rhode Island against Duquesne/George Washington/Fordham (8:30 p.m.). All those games are on NBC Sports Network as well.
The semifinals will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, and Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship will be played on CBS, just hours before the 68-team NCAA bracket is announced. The winner of the tournament will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
