OLEAN — When the Tri-County Arts Council opens its doors to the public Saturday for the Free Family Arts Day program, it will be the first time for the organization to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead” activities, said executive director Tina Hastings.
The activity, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the facility’s new home at 110 W. State St., is being organized by Jennifer Karash-Eastman who wanted to introduce the cultural program to community children and adults. The event stems from the annual multi-day holiday in Mexico that celebrates both life and death.
“We’ve done the Family Art Day before and we usually do one around this time of year with fall-theme activities or spooky, Halloween things,” Hastings said. “This year, we had (Karash-Eastman) who was interested in the Day of the Dead and wanted to do activities related to that. So we thought we’d build our Family Art Day around those activities.”
She said Karash-Eastman is a member of the Arts Council, and wanted to host the event because of its cultural significance in Mexico.
“She wants to do some sugar skull ornaments, festive banners and paper marigolds,” Hastings explained. “She came in with some ideas to us, and we put together activities that we thought would go with the theme.” Other activities during the day will include the construction of creative masks.
Hastings said children of any age are welcome to attend the event which requires no registration.Parents, grandparents or guardians, however, are asked to accompany the youngsters.
“It’s an opportunity for families to come together and be creative,” Hastings continued. “They can do all of (the activities), we have a couple of hours so they can just move around from station to station. We tend to not have any trouble for people to get through all of them … it’s a lot of fun.”
Work stations will be located in the Arts Council’s studio, but may have to move over into the gallery, depending on attendance.
“We may have to move an activity over into the studio if we get a little crowded,” she commented. “It would be a good problem to have.”
She said children are also encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, if they’d like, as there will be treats provided to them during the afternoon.
Hastings said another aspect of the event is that it will introduce families to the Arts Council’s new home and staff.
“And it worked out that the timing is the same day as the fall StrOlean,” she added.
“We thought it was good timing to have it on that day when people will be checking out the downtown area.”
On a related note, Hastings said a group of students from Salamanca Senior High School plan to visit the Arts Council for similar Day of the Dead activities Friday.
“I think there will be 25 to 30 students and I believe they are with a Spanish class,” she remarked. “They wanted to do the Day of the Dead activities we had planned.”
Hastings said she is hopeful that other area school groups would want to attend activities at the Arts Council in the future.
“We definitely want to share that we’re available for that,” Hastings concluded.
For more information, or to volunteer at the Free Family Art Day event sponsored by Fox Financial, call the Arts Council at 372-7455 or send emails to info@myartscouncil.net.
