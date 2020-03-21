The decision wasn’t easy but it was obvious.
After all, courtesy of the novel coronavirus, the Triple Crown horse races – Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes – were moved to September, ditto the Masters golf tournament.
The NBA is talking, tentatively, about a return in June while the National Hockey League’s season might already be over. Major League Baseball is hoping for a mid-May restart without much conviction.
March Madness is already history and so are collegiate spring sports.
Pro golf – PGA and LPGA – are on hold and so is auto racing – NASCAR and IndyCar – and the Major League Soccer, National Lacrosse League and XFL seasons are already over.
Thus, it occurred to me that COVID-19 had forced my own hand.
As a result, this year’s presentation of the 40th annual Bob Davies-Lou Foy Big 30 Scholar-Athlete Award has been canceled.
Virtually all of the area’s schools in New York and Pennsylvania are closed until the middle of April … and likely longer. Spring sports at all of them are little more than a pipe dream, especially given the precautions taken at the pro and collegiate levels.
After Easter, I normally send out nomination forms for a male and female candidate from each of 30 schools. Nominees must be seniors, have participated in two varsity sports and two extra curricular activities, hold high academic standing and aspire to post-scholastic education. The strongest candidates include letters of recommendation.
But with the resumption of school uncertain, if it reconvenes at all, the fourth semester is iffy, at best, and it’s hard to conjure a scenario where spring sports will be contested.
And, even if both happen, asking students and teachers to be concerned with applying for a scholar-athlete award wouldn’t be a high priority with so much else to address in such a short span.
Then, too, losing the last semester academically and athletically could well factor into what has historically been a tightly-contested competition.
Hopefully, next spring, the Davies-Foy presentation can be completed as in previous years.
THE EFFECTS of the current health crisis aren’t merely affecting area schedules, but also local events.
Earlier this week, albeit a bit belatedly given the circumstances, it was announced that the Big 30 Basketball Classic had been postponed indefinitely from its scheduled date a week from tomorrow. Both the boys and girls games, for seniors from each side of the New York/Pennsylvania border, plus the Big 30 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the presentation of scholarships, don’t figure to be rescheduled this year. The induction and scholarship can take place during the 2020-21 school calendar but the seniors slated to play their final high school game eight days from now likely won’t ever get that chance.
In addition, both the Cattaraugus County Sports Hall of Fame and its Allegany County counterpart had to postpone their inductions, the former from next Saturday to June 13 and the latter from today to a date to be determined.
Also affected is the New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase.
First victim was Thursday’s dinner set for Good Times of Olean, which has been postponed. Originally, Media Day was scheduled for last Sunday, but couldn’t take place as the campus at Pitt-Bradford was closed down. It was then reset for April 5, at Allegany-Limestone, but that isn’t possible with the school now closed. Media Day is still set for that date, pending a site in Allegany, but it’s possible the day will change.
The Showcase, both the boys and girls games, is set for Sunday afternoon, May 17, at Pitt-Bradford providing the campus has reopened and the players’ schools are back in session, permitting them to practice. However, game founders Kris Linderman and Dave Talbot have indicated the games will take place, no matter, even if pushed into the summer.
Finally, in the law of unintended consequences, it would seem that the New York Collegiate Baseball League season is in serious jeopardy. The NYCBL’s website claims it still plans to have a 2020 season, and is monitoring the coronavirus situation. But, given that collegiate spring sports have been shut down, it’s hard to believe there would be any players.
League teams, such as the Olean Oilers, Genesee Rapids (Houghton) and Hornell Dodgers depend on collegiatians coming off their seasons. Would it make sense to try to get players in shape after not having played baseball all spring? Would the coaches from their schools want them risking their health rushing to get ready for an intense summer league schedule at the potential expense of their college careers?
You could do worse than speculate that there will be no 2020 NYCBL season.
