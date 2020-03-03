OLEAN — Grocery store customers are getting used to bringing their own bags — and many don’t mind the change if it helps the environment.
While there were some customers who didn’t like the inconvenience of the state’s ban on single-use plastic bags at stores that went into effect Sunday, most agreed they can adjust to the change.
The plastic bag ban, that was passed statewide last year, got something of a reprieve late last week when state authorities agreed to delay penalizing stores violating the state’s ban until April 1. Even with the delay, a number of stores in Olean were ready for the change this weekend.
Most sold customers paper bags if available or reusable bags to carry groceries out of the businesses.
Tops Friendly Market customer Monica Quigley said she is adjusting to the new rule by leaving her reusable bags on the stairs of her home so she won’t forget them on shopping trips.
“If that’s what is (good for the environment) then I’ll do it,” Quigley said.
Customer Mary Przybyla also had a reusable bag filled with groceries, adding she thought the change was good.
“We had no choice and it’s not that big of a deal,” Przybyla said while pausing outside. “I think it’s great for the environment, and we need to respect our environment. If people make a big deal about it, it’s just a bag.”
Customer Bill Bossard said the ban presented no problem for him.
“All you have to do is get into the rhythm of it, you have to remember to take them out of the car and bring them with you,” Bossard said with a laugh.
Joan Napoleon said she didn’t mind bringing her own bags, or purchasing reusable ones. She, too, hopes the new program will help the environment, as “we’re in bad shape.”
Tops manager Tim Lyons said he worked at the front of the West State Street store Sunday, the first day the new types of bags were used by customers.
“At one time I counted 50 customers come in and 48 of them had their bags on them,” Lyons said. “That’s how good it was. We’ve had no problems whatsoever. I’ve got to say the majority welcomed it with open arms.”
Lyons noted his wife has been ahead of the game as she has been using reusable grocery bags for a year.
At Park & Shop Service Store on Front Street, customer Denise Miller was carrying her groceries in a handmade bag.
“I think this is a good idea,” Miller said. “I really think people should be more aware … there’s no reason we can’t get used to this. I think it is a good idea for the environment.”
Store Manager Jason Shaner said the program is going over well with some, while other customers were upset about it.
“When it comes down to it, a lot of people don’t like change,” he said. “But guess what, after two or three weeks they get used to it.”
Shaner said the store also sells reusable bags, but is still waiting on paper bags to be delivered to the business. He said when the paper bags arrive later this week, the store will remove its single-use plastic bags. Shaner, as well as others, questioned the use of paper bags to replace plastic bags because of the environmental issues related to cutting down trees for the bags.
At Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street, customer Brian Johnston brought up the same issue of using paper bags instead of plastic.
“I remember when they switched to plastic because cutting trees down was (harmful) to the environment,” Johnston recalled. “But the issue is plastic bags do last forever.”
Another customer, Kristen Gibbs, also shared similar sentiments.
“I think it’s a good thing, but I think we’re destroying more trees and we can create plastic,” Gibbs said. “I think the biggest problem is trying to remember to bring bags when you go clothing shopping, and not just for groceries.”
Customer Peg Bergstrom said she just left Bradford, Pa., where she shopped and had her merchandise bagged in plastic.
“I am all for recycling, I recycle everything,” she remarked. “I take them back to the store when I have excess. I’m tired of having to pay for something that somebody else doesn’t care about — they throw (plastic out) and the rest of us get punished for it.”