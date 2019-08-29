OLEAN — The soothing sounds of crystal bowls will lend a gentle meditative soundscape for a sound bath and sound meditation workshop offered by Celine Daly Sept. 12 at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road.
Daly’s well-known Sound Bath will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and her half-day workshop, Meditation on Sound & Energy, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and will include a vegetarian lunch.
“Sound vibration reduces stress,” Daly said, adding “it aligns and balances the chakras to harmonize body, mind and spirit.”
Daly is a physician in Westchester and a sound healer with more than 30 years of study and practice of Buddhist meditation in the Theravada and Tibetan traditions. She has studied the science and techniques of creating soundscapes to promote parasympathetic nervous system functioning, brainwave entrainment and energetic balancing using overtone-emitting gongs, Himalayan bowls, tuning forks and drums in addition to the crystal bowls.
A requested donation for the Sound Bath is $10, and $30 is requested for the half-day retreat.
For additional information regarding Daly visit her website at celinedaly.com.