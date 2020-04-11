ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt was unequivocal in his answer.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach didn’t plan to be slowed down by the recruiting restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. He said last week the coaching staff was “in the midst of trying to get some commitments.”
It got its first one of the spring on Friday evening, pulling from the junior college ranks.
Eddie Creal, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard who recently completed his sophomore season at Moberly Area Community College (Missouri), has made a verbal commitment to join the Bonnies, he announced Friday. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility, beginning in the 2020-21 season.
“I appreciate all the coaches that recruited me,” he said in a Twitter post on Friday. “With that said after a talk with coach Schmidt, I will be going to the Atlantic 10 conference and joining St. Bonaventure University to continue my academic and basketball career #GoBonnies.”
CREAL, an eruptive wing, averaged 15 points on 58 percent shooting (he was one of six double-digit scorers on his team), six rebounds and two assists in 2019-20, helping Moberly to a 27-6 record, the NJCAA Region 16 championship and the NJCAA District 4 title. He was one of two players on the Moberly roster to earn both First Team All-Region and First Team All-Missouri Community College Athletic conference honors. He was listed as an honorable mention on jucorecruiting.com’s list of the top 100 juco players for 2020.
Creal, a Joliet, Ill., native starred at Joliet West High School before transferring to Romeoville High School for his senior year in 2017-18. Statistically, he was just as solid as a freshman at Moberly, averaging 16 points on 45 percent shooting and seven rebounds in 29 contests.
CREAL IS the second member of the Bonnies’ 2020 recruiting class — and the first in what will soon become the regular signing period — alongside prep forward Quintin Metcalf, who was born in Texas, raised in South Korea and played this winter at Mercersburg Academy (Pa.). He joins an already loaded and robust junior class, which now numbers seven players and includes starters Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch and Jaren English.
He also gives the guard-heavy Bonnies another player at that position — a stable that includes the three returning starters, reserves Alejandro Vasquez and Alpha Okoli and Miami (Ohio) transfer Jalen Adaway — and replaces another 6-foot-4 juco transfer in the departed Matt Johnson.
Creal, who also helped Moberly to a top 25 national juco ranking over the winter, is listed as a composite two-star recruit, per verbalcommits.com. He had no other Division I offers listed on that page.
Moberly was also where former Bona center Yankuba Camara played for one season before joining the program in August of 2003.
With Creal on board, Bona now has 11 players on scholarship, leaving two available for next season. Though the current recruiting “dead period” (which prohibits all official and unofficial visits and all off-campus recruiting activity) due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been pushed through May 31, prospects will be allowed to sign National Letters of Intent beginning April 15.
“One hundred percent committed!!!,” he tweeted on Friday. “Happy to join the Bonnies family!!!”