They’re the premier events for top athletes and sports fans from our area every spring and summer.
But now — just like nearly every other social happening around the country — their status is unknown as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to paralyze the globe.
At least one event, the Big 30 Basketball Classic, has already been postponed. The sixth annual game showcasing the best senior hoopers from New York and Pennsylvania was scheduled to take place next Sunday at Portville High School, but has been sidelined for now. The event also features the Big 30 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the presentation of scholarships. With athletes coming from schools spanning five counties in the Big 30’s coverage area, it seems as though the game is in serious jeopardy with so many moving parts and so little time.
Several other all-star games do have time on their side, however.
Kris Linderman, one of the founders of the New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase scheduled for May 17 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, said that both the boys and girls games will take place — no matter how far into the summer they have to be postponed.
“We’re still planning on playing it and hopefully we can still play it on May 17,” Linderman told the Era on Thursday. “If we can’t play it then, we’ll push it to June or even as far back as July. We’re definitely playing the game; it’s going to happen.”
Linderman and co-founder Dave Talbot already had to postpone the game’s media day, which was originally scheduled for last week at UPB. It was then reset for April 5, at Allegany-Limestone, but that isn’t possible with the school now closed. Media day is still set for that date, pending a site in Allegany, but it’s possible the day will change.
Still, even if some of the extracurricular events before the game have to be adjusted — like this week’s scheduled dinner at Good Times of Olean — Linderman is confident that one way or another both games will get played. He said that he has thousands of dollars worth of uniforms and other game paraphernalia at his home, asserting, “Long story short, it’s going to be used. Everything is set (on our end) and we could play the game tomorrow if we wanted to.”
Linderman added, “Keep in mind that there are a couple of things working in our favor with (the game) being outdoors and it being almost eight weeks away. They haven’t canceled anything in May yet.”
Trying to keep a positive tone, Linderman also looked at it another way: the game could serve as an event that everybody in the community can look forward to, at a time when people certainly could use the hope of an eventual return to normalcy.
“People are going to be without sports for awhile and are going to be in their houses and not doing what they normally do,” he said. “This might give them the opportunity to come out and support the kids and give them something to look forward to.
“Maybe we can be the light at the end of the tunnel.”
On the gridiron, both the Frank Varischetti All-Star Game and the Big 30 Charities Classic have several months before they’ll need to make any big decisions regarding cancelation.
The Varischetti game, featuring the best football seniors from the former AML and KSAC divisions, is set for Friday, June 26 in Brockway.
Coaches and rosters for that game have yet to be announced.
The Big 30 Game, meanwhile, is scheduled for August 1 at Bradford High School’s Parkway Field. The Big 30 has continued to add players to its roster through the COVID-19 shutdowns, releasing six more players on Friday who’ve been selected to play in the 47th annual game.
For now, those two marquee events are still on as scheduled. And as Linderman noted, maybe the community needs those to stay on the schedule to help keep morale up — even if that is proving more and more difficult with each passing day.