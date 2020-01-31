LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man presently incarcerated in the Cattaraugus County Jail was sentenced to one year in the county jail for his conviction of second degree attempted assault, a class E felony.
Quinton Powless, 23 of Olean was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz on Monday.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred on Sept. 10, 2018 in the city of Olean, when Powless acted jointly and in concert with one another, with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, caused such injury to such person.
Other cases heard Monday include:
- A Machias man, Ryan, Olson, 18, currently incarcerated in the county jail was sentenced to one year in the county jail for each of two convictions, to be run concurrent. He was convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor and fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about Aug. 23, 2019, in the town of Machias, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed and damaged property of another person by intentionally starting a fire.
- Chauntavia Brown, 34, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years’ probation for her conviction of third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The incident occurred on July 6, 2016, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly attempted to sell a narcotic drug.
- Ashley Mazurczyk, 39, of Little Valley was sentenced to five years’ probation for her conviction to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred on June 27, 2019 in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a controlled substance with the intent to sell it.
- David Anderson, 56, of Salamanca was sentenced to five years’ probation for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The incident occurred between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2018 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant stole property valued at more than $3,000.
- A Rochester man, Samuel Ackley, 28, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The incident occurred on Sept. 12, 2019, in the town of Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30.
- A Salamanca woman, Tamara Lytel, 48, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Oct. 15, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .15%. She was driving while her license was revoked. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30.
- Jonathan Matthews, 35, of Delevan, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault, a class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Oct. 2, 2019, in the town of Yorkshire, when the defendant attempted to cause serious physical injury to another person; knowingly possessed a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it; intentionally placed or attempted to place another person in reasonable fear; resisted arrest and intentionally obstructed a public servant from performing an official function. The case was adjourned for motions.
- Leslie Pierce, 35, of Salamanca pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; an interlock ignition violation, a class A misdemeanor; failure to signal, a violation and speeding, a violation. The incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2019, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle without an interlock ignition device on a public highway in an intoxicated condition, while speeding and failing to use an appropriate signal as required. The case was adjourned for motions
