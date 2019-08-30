ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County and its municipalities are in line for more than $900,000 in state reimbursement for shared services savings in 2018.
The county was one of four counties in the state who last year pioneered the state’s Shared Services Initiative to encourage municipalities to cooperate, become more efficient and save money.
The New York State Department of State has just announced approvals of 2018 shared services submissions.
While the state Comptroller’s Office has yet to grant its approval, a $903,000 savings was shown through shared services between municipalities and between the county and the municipalities.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said initial estimates were savings of $1.5 million over 31 projects. Some of those projects did not realize intended savings because they could not be implemented in 2018 or because they were otherwise ineligible.
The Shared Services Consortium met Thursday night at the Ellicottville Town Center to begin plans for the 2019 submission. The municipalities started looking for new shared services options to implement next year.
Searles, who is chairman of the consortium, said projects will have to be submitted by Sept. 12.
A large share of the savings, $178,466, came from joint property tax assessing for six towns. Machias saved $8,325, Otto saved $22,725, Dayton saved $24,126, Little Valley saved $29,433, Persia saved $33,591 and Great Valley saved $60,263. The county Real Property Tax Services Office helped the towns with assessments.
That service is expected to expand to other municipalities next year. Eventually, enough municipalities will be participating so the office will become a defacto county-wide assessment office.
More savings were recorded through shared services between the county Public Works Department and several town highway departments.
There were $247,000 in savings from municipal purchases from the county Public Works Department, $266,000 in savings from the county’s participation in the Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, $51,752 through computerized municipal public works equipment availability, and $148,000 for the town of Olean’s purchase of an Asphalt Zipper.
Searles said those attending Thursday’s meeting discussed a new proposal for shared services including bid sharing, code enforcement/building inspection, real property data collection and information technology.
The county administrator said the town supervisors and village and city officials have separate associations and do not meet often to discuss areas where the municipalities can cooperate.
Searles said it’s important to make sure the shared services proposals are something that can be accomplished in 2020. The state reimbursement is for the first year of savings only, he added. If a shared services initiative is proposed but not implemented on time, it might not be eligible for future reimbursement.
The state report showed Cattaraugus County leading the rest of the state among counties that chose to participate in the state’s Shared Services Initiative the first year, Searles said. It was one of four counties that participated.
“We’re trying to put together another plan,” the county administrator said. “It’s all about municipalities coming together.”
