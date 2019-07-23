LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will vote Wednesday on a plan to contribute nearly $19,000 to the town of Franklinville for boat-launch sites.
Town officials have applied for state funding to revitalize their waterfront with boat launches at Case Lake and possibly Ischua Creek. The town’s share is $18,498, but it does not have the funding.
Sponsored by Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, chairman of the Development and Agriculture Committee, and David Koch, D-Salamanca, committee vice chairman; the resolution has three other co-sponsors including District 3 legislators Majority Leader Donna Vickman, R-Farmersville, and Robert Breton, R-Franklinville, and John Padlo, D-Olean.
The County Legislature has previously supported boat launches on the Allegheny River in Portville, Olean and Allegany and Cattaraugus Creek in the town of Ashford.
The county’s Municipal Grant Program will not contribute to the Franklinville project if the state funding is not received, the resolution states.
Another resolution calls on the county Health Department’s Home Care Services program to provide services to residents of the new Field of Dreams assisted living facility on the town of Allegany.
Willcare Inc., a Lousiana-based company, has proposed contracting with the county Health Department to provide services for $160 a visit by registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, and $175 per visit for occupational and physical therapy. The services need to be provided by a Certified Home Health Agency.
An amended contract through Community Services Board authorizes an additional mental health clinician provided by Cattaraugus Community Action. The clinician will perform as a social worker/mental health therapist.
The additional position won’t cost the county any additional funding due to vacancies and absences throughout the year, according to sponsors Vickman, chairman of the Human Services Committee, and vice chairman Barbara Hastings, D-Allegany.
The amended contract covers the county’s Mental Health Clinic, PROS Program, After Hours On-Call Services and the Mobil Transitional Support Team.
Vickman and Hastings are sponsors of another resolution to contract with Dr. Daniel Proto and Dr. Donald Proto for four years to provide dental services to the county’s nursing homes in Olean and Machias.
The first two years of the contract call for payments of $32,400 a year for each nursing home. For the period Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, the amount is $33,372 per nursing home per year, and the Aug. 1, 2022 to July 21, 2023 cost is $34,374.
Another resolution will increase the amount of space being leased at Olean Medical Group, 535 Main S., Olean, Community Services Program. The amended contract will go from 240 square feet of medical office space plus access to 1,260 feet of common space for $4,800 a year to 360 square feet of medical office space and access to 1,890 square feet of common space for $7,200 a year.