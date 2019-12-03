LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committees will take up 28 prefiled resolutions on Wednesday — the last scheduled resolutions of 2019 and the four-year term of 17 county lawmakers.
The year-end meeting of the full County Legislature will be Dec. 10, unless a special meeting is required prior to Dec. 31.
One resolution awards the bid for a capital project project — interior renovations at the Olean County Center — to the low bidder, Duggan & Duggan General Contractors Inc., Allegany, for $264,055.
The resolution is sponsored by Public Works Committee Chairman Virgilio “Dick” Giardini, D-Allegany and Vice Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan. The work would begin 10 days after approval and be completed by May 31, 2020.
Another resolution contracts with Wendel WD Architecture, Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture Williamsville, for $125,000 for engineering services for an Accessibility Action Plan for the County Center in Little Valley. The biggest project will be the replacement of all door knobs in the County Center to be American Disabilities Act compliant.
Giardini and Helmich are also sponsors of a resolution awarding the bid for replacement of Hinsdale Bridge No. 62 over Olean Creek on County Road 26 in the town of Hinsdale. The low bidder was Union Concrete and Construction Corp., West Seneca, with a bid of $1,785,353. Another resolution authorizes $190,000 to Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Buffalo, for construction inspection services.
The first step in replacing the kitchen facilities at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean — hiring a firm for engineering design services — is the goal of a resolution hiring Wendel WD, for $436,000. The contract would terminate Dec. 31, 2022.
A contract between the Cattaraugus County Community Services Board and the Council on Addiction Recovery Services for $1,686,851 for Jan. 1, to Dec. 31, 2020 is proposed in another resolution.
Contracts with three chambers of commerce are authorized under another resolution to split $165,517 of the county bed tax. The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce would get $93,345, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce would get $48,000 and the Seneca Salamanca Area Chamber of Commerce would get $23,173.
The County Legislature’s Labor Relations Committee meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Public Works at 4:15 p.m., Human Services at 4:45 p.m., County Operations/Public Safety at 5 p.m., Development and Agriculture at 5:15 p.m., and Finance at 5:30 p.m.