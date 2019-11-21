County lawmakers review sexual harassment, misconduct investigation

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers met in closed-door session with their attorney Wednesday to review the investigation stemming from sexual harassment complaints and alleged misconduct involving former county officials.
Karlee Bolanos, of the Pittsford law firm Bolanos Lowe and who conducted the initial investigation of sexual harassment complaints against former county attorney Eric Firkel, turned the results of the investigation to the state attorney general’s office this summer.
Firkel resigned in February before the investigation was completed to run for County Legislature.
Bolanos told legislators that the initial investigation led to reports of alleged misconduct beyond the sexual harassment complaints against Firkel. The former county attorney denied any allegations of sexual harassment.
Later, Michael Brisky, then Republican election commissioner, resigned to run for County Legislature. He denied allegations of misconduct.
Brisky was elected to the County Legislature from District 3 — the towns of Ellicottville, Farmersville, Franklinville, Lyndon, Machias and Mansfield.
“I turned it over to the attorney general’s office and I’ve had no involvement since then,” Bolano told the Times Herald following the closed-door executive session. “I don’t have any new facts.”
“They are concerned about moving forward,” Bolanos said. “I’ve instructed everyone to stay out of it.”
Bolanos said she was not aware of any settlement by the county with the woman who filed the first sexual harassment complaint against Firkel, or that she was no longer employed by the county.
She also denied that any concerns about retribution had been expressed to her regarding the investigation.