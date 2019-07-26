LITTLE VALLEY — Olean city taxpayers got almost $35,000 for improvements to Olean Municipal Airport from Cattaraugus County on Wednesday.
Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously to release the budgeted funds to the City of Olean for filling runway cracks and replacing an aviation gas with a new dispensing system.
Olean Democrat John Padlo said after the vote, “I hope with the passage of this resolution that Olean residents realize the county helps support the airport.”
The county needs to document the capital projects in order to receive reimbursement, Padlo said.
The resolution was introduced for immediate consideration and was sponsored by Padlo and Legislator Frank Higgins, R-Olean.
Members of the Public Works Committee sponsored another resolution for immediate consideration, a $826,826 project to replace Freedom Bridge 4 and the intersection of County Roads 36 and 21.
Union Concrete and Construction, West Seneca, was the lowest bidder for the project.
OTHER RESOLUTIONS approved by lawmakers Wednesday:
- A $18,498 grant to the Town of Franklinville for a local share of a $50,000 state grant for boat launches at Case lake and possible Ischua Creek. The county has previously agreed to fund boat launches in Olean, Allegany, Portville and Ashford.
- A contract with All American Healthcare Services, Newark, N.J., for nursing services for the county’s Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers at Olean and Machias. In order to get coverage by registered and licensed practical nurses and certified nurses aides. Costs are: registered nurse supervisor, $62 an hour; registered nurses, $53 an hour, $55 on weekends; licensed practical nurses, $43 an hour, $45 on weekends, and certified nurses aides, $25 an hour, $26 on weekends.