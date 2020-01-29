PORT ALLEGANY — Wednesday night’s matchup between Coudersport and Port Allegany had just about everything you’d expect from a late-season game between two rivals jockeying for playoff positioning.
A raucous crowd, battles for nearly every loose ball, and a result that wasn’t decided until the final few seconds.
The one thing it didn’t have, however, was a whole lot of offense.
In a game that featured just 26 combined field goals, Coudersport used its size and better perimeter shooting to beat the Lady Gators, 38-30, in a tight contest featuring two of the North Tier League’s top teams.
The win goes a long way towards clinching yet another league title for the Lady Falcons (14-4, 13-0), which have just three league games remaining and a two-game cushion over Otto-Eldred (13-4, 11-2) and a three-game lead atop Port A (13-5, 10-3).
“I don’t feel like we’re playing as good as we should be, but this was a big win for us,” Coudersport coach Bob Tingley said.
A big win that certainly wasn’t easy to come by for the Lady Falcons. The two teams slugged it out from the opening whistle, with buckets at a pr. After a 6-0 opening run for Coudy, the two teams battled back-and-forth for the rest of the half.
Neither unit led by more than two again for the opening 16 minutes and were nodded up at 17 entering the break. It was a similar situation that Port Allegany found itself in during the season’s first meeting (a 52-42 loss) against Coudy earlier this month. After holding onto a tight halftime lead, Coudersport outscored Port 23-10 to take control of the game.
It wasn’t as steep this time, but a 13-7 Lady Falcon run out of halftime was again the difference in an otherwise even ballgame.
“The third quarter did us in,” Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens admitted. “It must be my halftime speeches, I don’t know. We can’t stop them in the third quarter. They come out hot, and they only scored 13, I think, but that was the key to the game. We got behind and could never get back.”
Coudy spread the ball around during that period and had four players tally at least a point. More importantly, the Falcons kept up their suffocating play on the defensive end.
The Lady Gators, one of the higher scoring girls teams in District 9, committed 14 turnovers, went 2-for-15 at the 3-point line, and were unable to convert on plenty of their open looks.
“I don’t want to look at the shooting stats,” Evens said. “We got the looks we wanted.”
And despite the edge in shooting percentage and rebounding heavily in Coudy’s favor, it was anyone’s game deep into the fourth quarter.
After a sluggish start for both teams, Port A cut the lead to 32-28 with under five minutes to play. From there, the Lady Gators went four straight possessions without a bucket and made just two points the rest of the game.
With the score 34-30, Bree Garzel missed an open layup and Coudy’s Sarah Chambers converted on the other end to give the Lady Falcons a six-point lead and seal the win.
While his team endured one of their worst shooting nights on the season that included just two made field goals — both by Cailey Barnett — in the fourth quarter, Evens was quick to credit his opponents.
“I thought we had a good plan,” the second-year head coach said. “We held them to 38 points and if you would have told me that coming into the gym tonight, I would have thought we’d walk out with a win. You know, they’re a good defensive team. Probably the best defensive team we played all year and they just played better than us.”
Of course, for as well as Coudy played defensively, it still needed to make shots at the other end of the court.
And it’s perhaps no surprise that with a big size advantage, forwards Sarah Chambers and Rosalyn Page combined for 19 of the team’s 38 points. Chambers finished with a game-high 13 points, including six clutch tallies in the fourth quarter.
“We hit some 3’s,” Tingley said. “We aren’t a great 3-point shooting team, but every once in awhile we’ll get hot and make some.
“(Port) didn’t have a lot of 3’s tonight. (When we played at Coudersport), they had maybe seven or eight against us. Only had two tonight, so that’s only six points right there.”
AT {span id=”docs-internal-guid-44e50755-7fff-6a32-dbde-ee2575541635”}{span}PORT ALLEGANY, PA.{/span}{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-71dafd8b-7fff-894e-d898-61fb14a8e40a”}{span}Coudersport (38){/span}{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-984cce08-7fff-c97b-86a1-d5ed0e8c4f3a”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-984cce08-7fff-c97b-86a1-d5ed0e8c4f3a”}Chambers 5 1-2 13, MiKayla Gunn 3 2-2 10, Stimaker 2 2-2 7, Page 2 2-5 6, Frame 1 0-0 2. {/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-984cce08-7fff-c97b-86a1-d5ed0e8c4f3a”}Totals{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-984cce08-7fff-c97b-86a1-d5ed0e8c4f3a”}: 13 7-11 38.{/span}{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-89883e9e-7fff-9e50-43db-d0b26ebbb2ec”}{span}Port Allegany (30){/span}{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-b652099e-7fff-fc0d-e4ba-16771570721f”}{span}Barnett 5 2-2 12, Garzel 3 0-2 7, Stauffer 2 0-0 5, Archer 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2. {/span}{span}Totals{/span}{span}: 13 2-4 30.{/span}{/span} Coudy 9 17 30 38 Port A 9 17 24 30
Three-point goals: Coudy 5 (Gunn 2, Chambers 2, Stimaker); PA 2 (Stauffer, Garzel). Total fouls: Coudy 13, PA 13. Fouled out:
