ST. BONAVENTURE — The Coudersport boys basketball team will bring some fresh faces to the Reilly Center, as the new team in this weekend’s Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament.
Formerly known as the IAABO Tournament, the two-day DeCerbo Memorial tips off today at St. Bonaventure. The tournament brings back 11 of the 12 teams featured in last year’s brackets, the lone exception being Coudy, which replaces Belfast in the large school boys division, renamed last year as the Frank Rubick Bracket. Playing in the tournament for the first time, the Falcons (4-0) will look to contend in a bracket that’s now split between two New York and two Pennsylvania schools.
Also entering the tourney undefeated, Allegany-Limestone (3-0) takes on Bradford (3-1) on today at 6 p.m., followed by Coudersport’s matchup with defending tournament champion Olean (3-2) at 7:45 p.m.
Olean won last year’s large school title, 65-49 over Allegany-Limestone, on the way to an undefeated regular season. But after graduating 12 seniors, the Huskies and first-year coach Tim Kolasisnki bring an almost brand-new group to the big stage at Bonaventure. The Huskies opened this week’s first New York state rankings at No. 11 in Class B, while A-L was No. 23.
The Rubick Bracket championship is set for 7:45 p.m. Sunday with the consolation game at 2:30.
— The same four girls teams return to the tournament’s Casey Jones Bracket, including two of the best Class D teams in New York state in recent years.
Panama won last year’s Jones Brackey girls championship by defeating Franklinville 67-61 in the championship. Franklinville got its revenge, however, as it defeated Panama 54-53 in the Section 6 Class D championship game on the way to its first NYSPHSAA title last season.
Allegany-Limestone (2-2) plays Franklinville (1-3) in the first game of the weekend, today at 11 a.m., followed by Panama (2-0) vs. Portville (5-0) at 12:45 p.m. The consolation and championship games are set for 11 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.
Panama was the No. 1 team in Class D in this week’s opening state poll, while Portville is ranked No. 14 in Class C.
— Ellicottville, Franklinville, Portville and Salamanca all return for the small school boys bracket from last year. Salamanca claimed last year’s tourney championship with a 48-43 victory over Ellicottville last winter.
The Eagles (4-0) take their perfect record into the first small school game of the tournament today against Portville (3-1) at 2:30 p.m. The Warriors (4-2) play Franklinville (1-3) at 4:15 p.m. The championship is set for 6 p.m., with a 12:45 consolation game.
JOE DeCERBO MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT (at St. Bonaventure, Reilly Center) Today’s Games (Casey Jones Girls Bracket)
Allegany-Limestone vs. Franklinville, 11 a.m. Panama vs. Portville, 12:45 p.m.
(Pat Carroll Boys Bracket)
Portville vs. Ellicottville, 2:30 p.m. Franklinville vs. Salamanca, 4:15 p.m.
(Frank Rubick Boys Bracket)
Allegany-Limestone vs. Bradford, 6 p.m. Olean vs. Coudersport, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games (Casey Jones Girls Bracket)
Consolation
: 11 a.m.
Championship
: 4:15 p.m.
(Pat Carroll Bracket)
Consolation
: 12:45 p.m.
Championship
: 6 p.m.
(Frank Rubick Bracket)
Consolation
: 2:30 p.m.
Championship: 7:45 p.m.