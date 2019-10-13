COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Saturday night’s contest with Redbank Valley was billed as the toughest test to date for Coudersport. Suffice it to say the Falcons passed with ease.
Behind a stifling defense and steady offense, Coudersport (7-0) blasted the Bulldogs 56-0 in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. The win vaults Coudy into the one-seed for the District 9 Class A playoffs.
“I would dare say that it was (our best performance this season),” said Coudy head coach Tom Storey. “I was not expecting that. We were expecting a (closer) game, and we were expecting that three touchdowns would hopefully win it. So we got a little more than we expected.”
Though three touchdowns was the ambition, just one would have won it for the Falcons. Redbank Valley (7-1), which was averaging 380 yards of offense per game entering the night, managed just 82 yards. The Bulldogs failed to record a first down until the second quarter, and only recorded four the entire evening.
Much of that dominant defensive performance came in the trenches for Coudersport. The Falcons had Redbank Valley quarterback Gunner Mangiantini on the run all night, and forced him into a paltry 4-for-12 performance for just 15 yards.
In addition, the ball-hawking Falcons forced four Redbank Valley interceptions — three off Mangiantini — on the evening, including a pair of pick-sixes — one by Hayden Keck and the other by Brandt Kightlinger. Keck had a pair of interceptions, and John Minor chipped in one.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ rushing attack — widely considered Redbank Valley’s bread and butter — didn’t fare much better, running for only 70 yards on 23 carries.
“This defense is pretty much rock solid from last year except for one middle linebacker that graduated,” Storey said. “So coming into this year, we knew we had a good defense still in there. We just keep improving every week, and that’s the whole idea.”
And even with the defense’s scoring being enough for a win, the Falcon offense did plenty itself. Coudy racked up 371 yards and 42 points on offense against a Bulldog defense that had shut out its prior two opponents and was giving up just 8.5 points per game coming into the contest.
Once again, it began in the trenches for the Falcons. Coudersport bulldozed Redbank Valley for 298 yards on the ground, and picked up 10 runs of 10 yards or more, six of which went for more than 20 yards.
“Our (linemen) have done a good job all year long,” Storey said. “This was a good face off for us, and we were pumped up this week, and came out and played a great game.”
The typical one-two punch of Keck and Travis Gleason did the bulk of the running. Keck ran for 112 yards and a 30-yard touchdown on 10 carries, and Gleason ran for 103 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
“Hayden has run the program for us the last two years, and (his performance) shows he’s learning it, picking it up and doing well,” Storey said. “Travis was a running back in junior high, but got a bad knee injury, so this is his chance to show what he can do. He’s been great, and I’m glad we can put him in there.”
The Falcons also did a better job of protecting the ball this week. After coughing up a pair of red zone fumbles at Otto-Eldred last week, Coudy fumbled just once against Redbank Valley, and recovered by forcing a takeaway of its own.
“The boys came together this week, and knew it would be a good week for them to play football. They came together and did what they had to do and cleaned themselves up,” Storey said.
Up next for Coudersport is a District 9 championship rematch with Smethport. The hosting 5-2 Hubbers have lost two of their last three games, including a 21-0 loss at Redbank Valley. The Falcons then conclude their regular season against winless Cameron County.