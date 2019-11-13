COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The public is invited to stop by the Christmas House in Coudersport from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for the annual open house.
Christmas House volunteers welcome this opportunity to provide information about the important missions of this non-profit organization. Volunteers will be serving homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts all day.
Families with children are invited to stop by between 4 and 6 p.m. to visit with Santa.
Organizers said the Christmas House provides Christmas gifts for Potter County families in need each holiday season. Families are welcome to inquire about signing up by calling (814) 274-0825. Leave a message with a call-back number and a volunteer will return the call to gather the appropriate information.
Gifts will be distributed to families beginning in early December. The deadline to sign up has been extended to today.
The mission of Christmas House extends beyond the holiday season to provide assistance in paying utility bills and overdue rent as well as some emergency food and clothing. School shoes are provided to children in families meeting the income guidelines.
Christmas House is located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St. Follow the signs at the Fourth Street side of the building. An elevator is available for those who have problems negotiating stairs.