Due to reporter error, an article on the 23rd Congressional District in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly stated the number of signatures needed on nominating petitions for Congress in New York. Correctly stated, the number is 1,250.
Correction
Rick Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Are the Buffalo Bills poised to supplant the Patriots for AFC East title?
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Featured Jobs
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- NY plastic bag ban: Who’s affected, bags you can still get
- Lt. Tim Richardson named new Olean Fire chief
- Bills preparing for decisions on free agency
- Police reports 1/29/20
- Police reports 1/27/20
- Tops Friendly Markets celebrates 25 years with time capsule opening Friday
- Delevan mom seeks help with providing paintings to others with health issues
- Police reports 1/28/20
- Police reports 1/30/20
- Patience pays off for Hamilton as junior starter at UB
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ads to Go
Would you like to receive our ads to go? Sign Up Today!
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Sign up today!
Circulation Promotions and Contests
Want to receive notice about our circulation promotions and contests? Sign Up Today!
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Sign Up Today!
Lifestyle
Would you like to receive our lifestyle headlines about food and wine, Olean living, local history and more? Sign Up Today!
Obituaries
Would you like to receive our latest obituaries? Sign Up Today!
Special Sections
Would you like to receive our Special Sections? Sign Up Today!
Sports
Would you like to receive our sports news? Sign Up Today!
Upcoming Events
Would you like to receive our calendar events? Sign Up Today!