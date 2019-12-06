OLEAN — The cold, night air didn’t bother many of the children who waited anxiously to see Santa Claus on the rooftop of Olean General Hospital, or visit with him later inside, during Thursday’s second-annual Cookies with Santa celebration.
The event, which was held for hospital employees and their families, included the lighting of the Christmas tree outside, carols sung by members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus near the hospital lobby. The event, sponsored by the Olean General Hospital Foundation, also provided each child with cookies, hot cocoa, a cookie kit and an age-appropriate book.
Steve Jackson, president of the Foundation, said the event also provided each employee with a small gift.
“This is a way that we’re appreciating our employees by bringing them together and their families for a positive family program,” Jackson said. “There are not many times you can come to the hospital for something we would say is family oriented, and when you leave, you leave with smiles.
“This is an opportunity when we can give our families an experience they can enjoy,” Jackson added.
Karen Fohl, former Foundation president, said the event, founded by Jackson last year, has been appreciated.
“He came up with this and it’s wonderful,” Fohl remarked.
Employees who commented on the event included Cheryl Gentner, who is a registration clerk and brought her grandchildren.
“I think it’s great, kids love Santa,” she said. “I brought (the grandchildren) last year and they had a ball.”
Another employee, Emilee George, a patient account representative, said all of her children enjoyed the event, as well.
“This is really nice for the employees to be able to bring their kids to something like this,” George shared.
