ALLEGANY — For the past 37 years, the community has gathered at the Heritage Center at 25 N. Second St. in Allegany to hear a holiday message while helping the needy during the Community Christmas Service.
This year’s event, sponsored by the Allegany Area Historical Association, is slated to be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and is free and open to the public, said Francie Potter, president of the organization. Rev. Dr. Derek Cheek, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Allegany, will conduct the service. A collection of money and paper products will also be taken at the service to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter in Olean.
“It’s a good way to start the Christmas season,” Potter said of the service. “We use the ministers from Allegany and it was the Lutherans’ turn this year.”
She said the collection taken up for Genesis House usually nets a fairly good supply for the shelter.
“They can use everything they can get, as you know,” Potter added.
Potter said another event set up for the following week will be the annual Christmas Cookie sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Nature’s Remedy store at 120 W. Main St. Potter said a wide assortment of holiday cookies will be available, with many special Christmas cookies offered.
“I make fruitcakes every year, but they’re not your grandmother’s fruitcakes,” Potter commented. “There’s no candied fruit in them because nobody likes candied fruit. These are very good.”
Potter noted the sale is usually quite successful thanks to the amount of cookies and baked items donated.
“Last year, we had 125 boxes, which was a dozen and a half (cookies) in each box,” she recalled. “There are also people who make specialty cookies … fancy decorated cookies with a sprig of leaves and stuff like that.”
Potter said that as in the past, Nature’s Remedy has been generous in opening its doors for the fundraiser.
“Everybody loves it because we’re in Allegany (with the sale) and they make space for us,” she said of the store.
The fundraiser is important to the organization as the proceeds are used to pay bills accrued for maintaining costs associated with the organization and the historic Heritage Center, built in 1855.
“Since we don’t have Heritage Days anymore, this is our only fundraiser during the year,” she said in referring to the organization’s past fundraiser that had been held annually in the summer.
“What few cookies we do have left are put toward a very good use,” Potter continued. “I split them between Genesis House and Bethany Lutheran who are collecting for the Olean Food Pantry.”
