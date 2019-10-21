OLEAN — ConnectLife has scheuled two upcoming blood drives this week at Olean General Hospital.
The blood drives are Friday and Saturday. Donors are needed to help ensure that blood products are available for local patients.
Friday’s blood drive will be held at the hospital from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a voucher for a meal in the hospital cafeteria.
Saturday’s blood drive will be held in conjunction with StrOlean from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 265 N. Union St. All donors will be entered into a raffle for a $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.
ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products for Olean General Hospital. All blood collected by ConnectLife stays here in the community, and each donor has the potential to save up to three lives.
To make an appointment to donate please visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.