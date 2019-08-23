Comptroller's report shows agriculture generates $5.7 billion in New York

New York farmers generated $5.7 billion dollars in gross income in 2017, up 23% from 10 years earlier, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported Thursday.
With more than 33,400 farms in the state, agriculture utilizes about 23% of the state’s total land area. More than 96% of the farms are family-owned.
There are 58,000 farmers in the state who collectively hired more than 55,000 people for farm labor in 2017. One in five hired workers were migrants.
Milk is New York’s largest commodity and, with 624,000 dairy cows, the state leads the nation in producing a number of dairy products, including yogurt, cottage cheese and sour cream.
DiNapoli noted, “The state has created a variety of policy initiatives to address the challenges to the agriculture sector, including efforts to limit local and state taxes on farmers and to help offset labor costs.”
The comptroller’s report shows 956 farms in Cattaraugus County in 2017, farming 166,240 acres. Sales were more than $93 million for the year. Farming utilizes about 19.9% of the county’s land.
The number of Cattaraugus County farms dropped 8 percent from 2012 to 2017, according to the U.S. SCensus of Agriculture. The average farm size is 174 acres. Net cash farm income was $26.7 million, up 41% from 2012.
In neighboring Allegany County, there were 789 farms in 2017, farming 161,713 acres. About 24.5 % of the county’s land is used for agriculture. Farm sales that year were $69.3 million.
The number of Allegany County farms was up by 1, with the average size 205 acres. Net cash farm income of $17.1 million was down 26% from 2012.
DiNapoli noted that Western New York has lost the greatest number of farms over the past decade, more than 1,100.
Allegany County added 11,000 acres of farmland from 2007 to 2017, while Chautauqua County suffered the greatest loss of other Western New York counties. There are 835,000 acres of farmland and 43 wineries in the region, according to the report.
“Counties in this region rank in the top 10 statewide for sales in a variety of livestock, including hogs, cattle, poultry and eggs, and other animals. Chautauqua County has the most farm acreage dedicated to growing grapes in the state, while Cattaraugus County is the largest producer of honey,” DiNapoli’s report states.
“Farming remains a critically important industry for New York,” DiNapoli said. “The state continues to be a national leader for production and sales of many agricultural products.”
The report states: “Farms generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy and provides jobs in communities across the state, especially in rural areas. Agriculture enhances New Yorkers’ quality of life in other ways as well, including providing access to fresh, locally sourced food and preserving open space.”
DiNapoli said, “New York farmers will continue to face and adapt to both longstanding and emerging challenges as well as new agricultural opportunities.”