Two small local events aimed at kids, one big day of teaching the next generation about one of humanity’s greatest achievements.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of a U.S. team of astronauts landing on the moon, which is Saturday, nonprofits in Olean and Allegany held celebrations Thursday that focused on the achievement.
Olean Public Library hosted a Moon Landing Party in the afternoon. Kathy O’Malley, library coordinator of children’s services, and about a dozen volunteers staffed different stations where the pre-schoolers could get a face or arm paintings, play space-based games, create space art and eat space food — all while watching videos of the moon launch and landing.
The children and their parents were waiting to get in when the doors to the library’s gallery opened. Each child got tickets to present to the volunteers at the stations they picked.
O’Malley said the Moon Landing Party fit right in with the library’s Summer reading theme, “A Universe of Stories.” The reading programs are held each Thursday.
The different stations around the room included a Moon Landing Selfie with an astronaut, decorating balloons, body art, coloring space robots and space toss games.
O’Malley said for refreshments they were serving cheese balls — because everyone knows the moon is made of cheese — and a flavored drink. It wasn’t Tang like what many early astronauts drank in space because that brand of orange-flavored powder was too pricey.
Later that evening in Allegany, the Dresser-Rand Challenger Learning Center opened its doors for “Next Giant Leap,” a community engagement event for those interested in the science and history behind the moon landing.
Activities for different age groups — pre-kindergarteners up to teens, and even adults — were available for testing, such as rocket building, a Twister-style game about the moon phases and a lunar jump test that demonstrated how much further an Earth jump is on the moon (four times as long).
A boy carefully walked across a set of slightly-deflated air mattresses while balancing a glass of water and several balls on a tray. Reann Ehman, the center’s new director, explained the activity simulated what it’s like to walk on the moon where there’s less gravity.
“I have not tried it yet,” she said with a smile, “but it does look like a lot of fun.”
Indeed, attendees like 7-year-old Kevin Lasher, of Olean, were having a blast. While wearing a T-shirt declaring him a “Future Rocket Scientist,” Kevin checked out microscope slides of different types of “moon dust” before excitedly announcing he had successfully identified each one. His grandmother Lori Lee looked on, adding the boy happily attends each Challenger Learning Center event he can and is looking forward to the center’s series of summer camps in August.
“We are so fortunate to have something like this in our area,” Lee said.
Some activities were created just for Thursday by the center. However, others were part of a recently released NASA-developed curriculum that includes a moon-themed simulated mission similar to the center’s current immersive learning experiences featuring Mars, Halley’s Comet and the International Space Station. Allegany’s Challenger Learning Center hopes to add the lunar mission to their lineup by next year, Ehman said.
As Ehman isn’t old enough to have been alive for the original moon landing, she said she’s enjoyed how the 50th anniversary has been so widely celebrated, and how even she has learned more details about the landing as a result.
“This is great chance to kind of use the interest the kids might have about that to help them see how far we’ve come and how we can build off of we’ve learned from being on the moon,” she said.
She added as NASA currently aims to put a manned shuttle back on the moon by 2024 — something that hasn’t happened since 1972 — sparking curiosity about space exploration is important.
“Interest was higher when we had shuttle launches and they were big and they were televised,” she said. “Now it’s just a news blurb if we’re lucky that we’ve sent up someone to space.”
She noted inventions or discoveries made as part of space exploration, such as improvements in medicine, robotics and mathematics, are equally valuable on Earth.
“Space is one of our final frontiers — it’s something we don’t know much about. And as a human race, we need to keep expanding our boundaries of what we know and to keep learning,” she said. “The things we learn, even our mistakes, can help us improve.”
