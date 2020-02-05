ALLEGANY — The energy was high when a large group of Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School students took to the stage Tuesday for dress rehearsal of the two-act musical “Kiss Me, Kate” to be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Director Stephan Ahl said the 40 Drama Club students in the production have been working hard on the 1999 revival of the classic Cole Porter musical. Ahl, who is the new Drama Club director at the middle-high school, said the students have taken on the challenge of performing the well-known musical recently revived on Broadway.
“It’s really exciting that it was just on Broadway and we got the rights” to produce the show, Ahl said. “The 1999 revival is what we’re doing, but it’s the same storyline, which is really cool.”
The plot centers on leading lady Lilli Vanessi, acted by Jordanne Youngs, and her ex-husband, actor/director Fred Graham, performed by Jayden Gustafson, who battle onstage and off in a production of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”
“This is about actors who are putting on ‘Taming of the Shrew,’” Ahl explained. “It’s really cool because I got the 10th-grade English teacher to read the Taming of the Shrew with her section of 10th-graders. So there are some kids who get to see the connection between the play and the musical.”
Musical numbers include “So In Love,” “Wunderbar,” “Too Darn Hot,” “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” “I Hate Men,” “Always True to You (In My Fashion)” and “Another Op’nin, Another Show.”
Ahl said some of the same students performed another classic, “Hello Dolly” last year and the more contemporary musical “Godspell” prior to that.
Prior to their performances, Youngs, a senior, and Gustafson, a junior, commented on the production.
“It’s a little different than average shows because in the past we’ve done more present day shows,” Youngs admitted. “This one is more challenging since there is obviously Shakespeare (lines) in it — it’s a show within a show.”
Gustafson said the Shakespeare aspect of the performance has been challenging for him, as well.
“Learning the exact lines of Shakespeare is somewhat difficult,” he remarked.
Other students in the production are Jenna Billings, Robert Casey, Allayna Comstock, Lilly Coulter, Jesse Decker, Jocelyn Decker, Nick Ensell, Hailey Feneran, Halley Glover, Olvia Graham, Kailee Hagen, Gialine Haid, Jordan Hardy, Zack Krenzel, Stephanie Kopec, Elizabeth Long, Manual McClary, Kim Nevin, Joshua Holder, Violet Nodler, Galvin Nugent, Madison Ray, Abby Riley, Liberty Rodgers, Katie Schlepko, Alec Silluzio, Emily Speckman, Shilpa Thandla, Matt Volz, Maura Vossler, Bradley Walton, Lilli Weise, Ryan Wisniewski and Allyson Youngs.
The live orchestra is conducted by Melanie Knowles and the stage crew is composed of Elizabeth Black, Katherine Penird, Ashlyn Cornelius, Isabel Rodgers, Anaya Mickens and Damien Wolf.
Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for the general public and $8 for students and seniors. For ticket information, call 375-6600.