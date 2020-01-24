An article that ran in Wednesday’s edition, page one, regarding the Genesis House Charity Gala, should have stated that artist Mikel Wintermantel will donate a piece of art for the upcoming event while artist Sean Huntington will donate a 3-foot-by-3-foot painting. In addition, Coyote Moon, will comprise four musicians.
Clarification
Kate Sager
Articles
